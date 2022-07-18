SPORTS BRIEFS: Woodbury Central's Lillian Ofert signs with USD track and field

Ofert signs with USD

MOVILLE, Iowa — The University of South Dakota track and field and cross country team announced Monday the signing of Woodbury Central High School senior Lillian Ofert to its roster for the upcoming school year.

Ofert helped the Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central co-op team qualify for two events at the Iowa state meet this spring.

She helped KPWC get 23rd in the Class 2A girls distance medley, then she helped her team to a 29th-place finish in the 4x800.

Varady joins Red Wings' bench

DETROIT — The Red Wings' coaching staff continues to take shape.

The Wings announced the hiring of former Musketeers coach Jay Varady as an assistant coach on head coach Derek Lalonde's staff on Monday.

Varady, 44, has spent the last four seasons as a coach in the Arizona Coyotes organization, including three seasons (2018-20 and 2021-22) as head coach of the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners.

Varady compiled a 93-84-11-6 record and led the team to its first Pacific Division title in 2019-20. He also served as head coach of the Pacific Division at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic.

Before returning for his second stint with the Roadrunners in 2021-22, Varady made his debut behind an NHL bench as an assistant coach for the Coyotes during the 2020-21 campaign, helping the team to a 24-26-6 record.

Varady worked one season as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Kingston Frontenacs in 2017-18, guiding the team to a 36-23-6-3 record and a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Varady arrived in Kingston after spending the previous four seasons as head coach and director of hockey operations for the Musketeers from 2013-17, where he posted a 136-88-10-6 record.

A native of Cahokia, Illinois, Varady made his head coaching debut with Ducs d'Angers in France's Ligue Magnus from 2011-13, finishing with a 37-10-3-2 record as the team won a regular-season title and reached the playoff final in 2012-13.

Prior to beginning his coaching career, Varady recorded eight points and 100 penalty minutes in 73 games at Union College from 1997-2000, serving as team captain during his junior campaign. Varady also played two seasons with the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints from 1995-97, logging 14 points and 389 penalty minutes in 95 games.

Varady joins Bob Boughner and Alex Tanguay as assistants on Lalonde's staff.

Murray wins Summer League MVP

The top picks from the 2022 NBA draft and hundreds of other aspiring young players assembled in southern Nevada for the Las Vegas Summer League over the past 11 days, but nobody was better than Kings rookie Keegan Murray.

Murray, who came out of Iowa as the No. 4 pick in June’s draft, was named summer league MVP on Monday after averaging 23.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals over four games in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward shot 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and 80.8% at the free throw line.

Murray was also an All-Summer League First Team selection along with Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Quentin Grimes (New York Knicks), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Milwaukee Bucks) and Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets). Santi Aldama (Memphis Grizzlies), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Marko Simonovic (Chicago Bulls), Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers) and Lindell Wigginton (Milwaukee Bucks) were named to the All-Summer League Second Team.

Murray posted the highest summer league scoring average by a top-10 pick since 2012. He was the only player to average at least 20.0 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

Murray is the second consecutive Kings player to earn All-Summer League First Team and MVP honors, joining Davion Mitchell, who was named co-MVP in 2021 after leading Sacramento to the Las Vegas Summer League championship.