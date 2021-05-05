SPORTS BRIEFS

Boyle wins at Whispering Creek
SIOUX CITY — East's Isabella Boyle won the individual medalist spot Wednesday at a tournament at Whispering Creek. She shot an 18-hole score of 90.
Heelan's Anna Fenton was third with 94. Morgan Huberty led Sergeant Bluff-Luton wihth a 16th place score of 114.
Atlantic won the team score with 414.
Suarez named All-American
SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff women's soccer's Flor Suarez can add All-American honors to her already impressive resume.
Suarez, a senior forward from Hawthorne, California, was named an honorable mention NAIA All-American Wednesday.
Suarez was tabbed as the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year this fall after leading the GPAC in points (36) and goals (15). She also had six assists. Suarez's 15 goals in a season is the most since Briar Cliff Hall of Famer and All-American Amy Breyfogle scored 20 in 2005.
Suarez also guided the Chargers to their first GPAC Championship and NAIA National Tournament appearance.
In addition to her GPAC Player of the Year award, Suarez was named Briar Cliff's Female Athlete of the Year in April and was twice named GPAC Offensive Player of the Week back in November.
Suarez is the first Briar Cliff women's soccer player to earn All-American honors since Lisa Maxey in 2006. In total, Suarez is the fourth All-American in program history.
X's make several moves
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the following moves: INF D.J. Burt has had his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Explorers and Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League have completed a trade of INF Chris Clare in exchange for a player to be named later and Sioux City has signed RHP Xavier Altamirano.
DJ Burt was a fourth round draft pick by the Kansas City Royals back in 2014 out of Fuquay-Varina High School in North Carolina. He has spent all six seasons in professional baseball with the Royals, reaching as high as Double-A.
Over his career with the Royals, Burt hit .253, scoring 295 runs with 63 doubles and 27 triples.
Clare will be entering his 5th season of professional baseball in 2021.
A 2016, 21st round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles out of High Point University, Clare has proven to be a versatile infielder in his career logging extensive innings at third, short and second base.
Over four years in the Orioles system reaching as high as Triple A, Norfolk. Clare has played in 349 games, hitting at a .231 clip with 51 doubles, driving in 107 runs, and scoring 146 of his own.
Altamirano will be entering into his sixth season of professional baseball, and first with Sioux City.
He is a 27th-round draft pick of the Oakland Athletics in 2015 out of Oral Roberts University. In a year after he earned Summit League Pitcher of the Year honors thanks to his 8-2 record and 2.94 ERA. He led the Summit League in both conference wins (6) and strikeouts (61).
With the loss of INF DJ Burt and the additions of RHP Xavier Altamirano and INF Chris Clare the Explorers have now 27 players on the roster (17 pitchers, 10 position players).