SPORTS BRIEFS

Suarez is the first Briar Cliff women's soccer player to earn All-American honors since Lisa Maxey in 2006. In total, Suarez is the fourth All-American in program history.

X's make several moves

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers have announced the following moves: INF D.J. Burt has had his contract purchased by the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Explorers and Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League have completed a trade of INF Chris Clare in exchange for a player to be named later and Sioux City has signed RHP Xavier Altamirano.

DJ Burt was a fourth round draft pick by the Kansas City Royals back in 2014 out of Fuquay-Varina High School in North Carolina. He has spent all six seasons in professional baseball with the Royals, reaching as high as Double-A.

Over his career with the Royals, Burt hit .253, scoring 295 runs with 63 doubles and 27 triples.

Clare will be entering his 5th season of professional baseball in 2021.

A 2016, 21st round draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles out of High Point University, Clare has proven to be a versatile infielder in his career logging extensive innings at third, short and second base.