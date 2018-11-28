Iowa play-by-play man Dolphin suspended
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Learfield Sports has suspended Iowa play-by-play broadcaster Gary Dolphin for two games for negative comments directed at Hawkeyes guard Maishe Dailey that inadvertently made it to the air during a commercial break on Tuesday.
Iowa announced on Wednesday that Dolphin, who has broadcast Hawkeyes games for over 20 years, will miss Friday's game against No. 22 Wisconsin and Monday's game at No. 9 Michigan State after comments dismissive of Dailey's play aired during Tuesday's 69-68 win over Pittsburgh.
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says the suspension is because of those comments "as well as some ongoing tensions that have built up over the past couple of years."
Dolphin apologized for his comments after the win over the Panthers.
Dolphin did not swear or use inappropriate language but sounded exasperated as he criticized Dailey for dribbling with his head down into a double team.
-- Associated Press
USD’s Cochrane makes all-academic team
ST. LOUIS -- South Dakota sophomore linebacker Jack Cochrane is a first-team member of the 2018 Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Academic Team announced Wednesday and voted on by the league’s sports information directors.
It marks the fourth straight year the Coyotes have been represented on the team. Cochrane, a 4.0 student from Mount Vernon, Iowa, majoring in political science, is USD’s first first-team pick since the Coyotes joined the Valley in 2012.
Cochrane started all 11 games at middle linebacker this season. He finished second on the team in tackles with 82. Cochrane also had one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass breakups. That play, combined with his performance in the classroom, got him named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team earlier this month. He is on the ballot for the Academic All-America Team to be announced Dec. 10.
BCU’s Funderburk is GPAC wrestler of week
SIOUX CITY – Zac Funderburk of Briar Cliff is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports wrestler of the week. Funderburk, a senior 149-pounder from Bossier City, Louisiana, recorded a technical fall 10 seconds into the second period in a dual win over Dakota Wesleyan.