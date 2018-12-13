Dordt players named
to academic team
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- The 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-American Volleyball teams have been announced and Dordt College had a pair of players included on the list.
Seniors Ema Altena and Jamie De Jager from Sioux Center, Iowa, were each named to the team.
Altena led the Defenders in kills per set with 3.98 and she also led the team with 39 service aces.
Altena was also named an NAIA Scholar-Athlete for a second straight season and was named a first-team all-GPAC honoree for the fourth time. She was accorded first-team All-American honors earlier this month for the second straight year and was an All-Tournament team selection at the NAIA National Championship. Altena is studying Psychology and has a 3.68 grade point average.
De Jager averaged 10.86 assists per set for the Defenders with 35 service aces and she got to 2.36 digs per set and averaged just under a block per set. De Jager was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Player of the Year and Setter of the Year for the 2018 season and she also claimed all-GPAC first-team honors for the fourth time. De Jager was named an NAIA Scholar-Athlete for a second straight season and was accorded first-team All-American honors earlier this month for the second straight year. De Jager is studying Education and has a 3.77 grade point average.