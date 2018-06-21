Dufrane named Howling Pack Membership Coordinator
VERMILLION, S.D. | Abby Dufrane, a four-year letterwinner on South Dakota’s women’s golf team, has been named Howling Pack Membership Coordinator by the USD Foundation.
Dufrane spent the 2017-18 academic year serving as a donor relations intern for the Foundation. Her duties included assisting with annual pledges for the Howling Pack and organizing the annual Calling All Coyotes auction in April. She also completed a practicum with the USD Foundation office in the spring of 2017.
During her career at USD, Dufrane served as the co-chair for the Sports Management Alliance. She was women’s golf representative on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, volunteered with the Special Olympics and volunteered with FORE Their Future. Dufane also worked for First Tee South Dakota in the summer of 2016 and was a youth golf instructor.
A native of Marinette, Wis., Dufrane capped off her career with a 10th-place finish at the 2018 Summit League Championships, the ninth Top 10 finish of her career. She owns a 78.6 career stroke average, which ranks third all-time in program history.
USD’s Boman is Academic All-American
VERMILLION, S.D. | University of South Dakota junior Lara Boman was honored as an Academic All-America Division I Women’s Track and Field first team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Boman graduated in May with a bachelor’s degree in physics. She carries a 4.00 grade point average as a graduate student in the kinesiology and sport management master’s program with an emphasis in exercise science.
South Dakota’s ninth women’s track Academic All-American, Boman won the Summit League champion in the hammer (213 feet, 9 inches). She broke her own USD record four times during the Summit meet and broke the Summit League Championships meet record with her final throw, helping the Coyotes capture the program’s first-ever Summit League team title.