SPORTS ROUNDUP: Gehlen Catholic boys basketball beats Woodbury Central by 12 points

Gehlen boys beat Wildcats

LE MARS, Iowa — The Gehlen Catholic High School boys basketball team defeated Woodbury Centtral 63-51 on Monday.

The Jays outscored the Wildcats 18-4 during the third quarter to swing the game for Gehlen.

Keaton Bonderson led the Jays with 22 points. Carter DeRocher scored 16, while Keaton Logan and Drake DeRocher each scored 10.

Dallas Kluender led Woodbury Central with 26 points.

Gehlen girls stymie Wildcats

LE MARS, Iowa — Miyah Whitehead and Lauren Heying both scored 16 points for the Gehlen girls basketball team, helping their team beat Woodbury Central to a 61-31 win.

Whtehead made all eight of her shots inside the 3-point arc, while Heying made a 3-pointer on Monday night.

The Jays led 32-12 at the half.

Lo-Ma splits with West Monona

LOGAN, Iowa — Logan-Magnolia's girls basketball team held West Monona to 11 points during the fourth quarter, and it held on to beat the Spartans 53-52 on Monday night.

MaKayla Haynes led the Spartans with 15 points while Abbey Wessel and Kacy Miller both scored 10. Miller made two 3s.

In the boys' game, the Spartans beat Logan-Magnolia, 54-50. Logan Blatchford led the Spartans with 20 points.

Van Kalsbeek put on watch list

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Alex Van Kalsbeek represents Northwestern College men's basketball in the top-100 watch list for the 2022 Bevo Francis Award by Small College Basketball (SCB), the organization announced on Saturday.

Per SCB, "The Clarence "Bevo" Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements. This is an incredibly prestigious award, as this award will only be given to one player within Small College Basketball per season. 2022 marks the sixth year of the Bevo Francis Award, after the award was not presented in 2021."

In 21 games this season, Van Kalsbeek is averaging 21.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, both marks leading the team. He's shooting 64.6% from the floor and 75.6% from the free throw line.

Last week, he was named Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Men's Basketball Player of the Week – the second of his career. Averaging a double-double in the week also led him to earning National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Men's Basketball player of the Week honor, while also becoming the 49th Raider in program history to notch 1,000 career points.

Nebraska lands Chubba Purdy

LINCOLN, Neb. — Somewhere between leaving Memorial Stadium on Sunday and flying home, Chubba Purdy knew.

Nebraska was where he wanted to be.

The clarity was a welcome relief for the former four-star quarterback who had spent more than two months in the transfer portal mulling his options. For two days last week he toured Oklahoma with his parents and sister. Then they awoke at 5 a.m. Friday to travel for a weekend visit in Lincoln, a place they had only seen briefly in June 2018 when Purdy attended a camp.

On Monday, Purdy announced his decision – he’s going to be a Husker. He’ll be back on campus this week to begin classes and immediately joins what will be a loaded spring position battle featuring five scholarship QBs within the new-look offense under offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple.

“I just felt really at home when I was there,” Purdy told The Omaha World-Herald. “The people there were great – there are nothing but good people at Nebraska, and that’s what I’m looking for.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0