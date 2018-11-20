NEW YORK – Former Sioux City East High School standout Dom Thompson-Williams was one of the three players the New York Yankees traded to the Seattle Mariners for lefthanded pitcher James Paxton on Monday.
Thompson-Williams, 23, played last season with High-A Tampa. The lefthanded-hitting centerfielder slugged 22 home runs and stole 20 bases in 368 at-bats in 100 games, split between Low and High A.
A fifth-round draft pick out of the University of South Carolina in 2016, Thompson-Williams played one season for the Gamecocks after transferring from Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Although he led all Yankee minor leaguers in home runs, Thompson-Williams also struck out 102 times, or 25.3 percent of his at-bats.
Thompson-Williams was a multi-sport standout at East High, earning all-state honors in both baseball and football. He was named the Sioux City Journal Metro Male Athlete of the Year in 2013.