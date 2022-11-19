Central Lyon/George-Little Rock captures 2A title

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — It was almost a disaster.

With a fresh set of downs, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's center snapped it over the head of quarterback Zach Lutmer and the ball rolled 12 yards.

The Lions recovered it.

"He told me he thought I was under center and maybe I should have communicated it better," Lutmer said. "When I got up I was like 'ooooofff' it gave me chills."

Sighs of relief turned into tears of joy on Friday afternoon.

Central Lyon defended the hook and ladder from Williamsburg and eventually came up with a fumble to complete an epic 10-6 triumph and win its first state championship in 16 years at the UNI-Dome.

"I'm super proud of them," Lions head coach Curtis Eben said. "This work started back in June and our guys battled through. We did things better and better and that's the probably the biggest thing for us.

"It is an unbelievable feeling."

It was a battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Class 2A and it showed that both teams were fit for championship hats. The Raiders used quickness on the edge to limit ball carriers while the Lions were physical up front.

The epitome of a heavyweight boxing match was never more clear.

"Our defense has been so amazing all year," Williamsburg head coach Curt Ritchie said. "We should have made some plays earlier."

Central Lyon finished runner-up in 2020 when it lost to Waukon by two touchdowns. Most of the sophomores that were a part of that team played significant minutes on Friday.

So the joys of sealing the victory were shown when the Lions darted from their sideline to celebrate.

"It definitely feels like it is well deserved," Lions lineman Jac Van Wyhe said. "Man, I've never experienced something like this before. I felt so grateful."

After Lutmer fell on the fumble, Central Lyon milked the clock down to 23 seconds left in the fourth quarter and punted the ball away to Williamsburg, where it had to go 78 yards in 13 seconds.

The opening pass from Raiders QB Carson Huedepohl was incomplete. Six seconds were left and they kept throwing backward passes, hoping for a prayer.

Rayce Heitman got the final touch and was drilled by a Lions defender and lost the ball. Central Lyon picked it up and euphoria ensued.

"For the community, bringing something home for them because we all are family," Lutmer said. "Seeing everyone jumping around, it was crazy."

There were several Williamsburg coaches on its sideline wanting a penalty on the hit, but no flag was thrown and the game officially ended.

A perfect season and a No. 1 ranking for most of the year, the Raiders ended with a 12-1 record.

"We just couldn't stop them," receiver Rayce Heitman said. "They had some physicality. They were pushing us a little bit."

It was a defensive slugfest for much of the day.

Four punts and two turnover on downs on the first six drives of the game kept the contest scoreless after 21 minutes of action. The longest play from scrimmage to that point was a 7-yard pass.

"It is mono-e-mono," Eben said. "It is not that we didn't play well, they played just as well as we did. That is a big part of it."

Much like the semifinal against OABCIG, Central Lyon used chunk plays of three-to-four yards to extend drives. It started just one drive from outside its 35-yard line.

And the Lions didn't care.

"It looks like we're big play offense, but we're really not," Van Whye said.

With 9:21 left in the first half, Central Lyon marched 86 yards on 18 plays that was capped by a Matt Dieren 22-yard field goal as time expired. Lutmer started the drive with a 20-yard run, then four plays of at least nine yards kept the march going.

Eben knew it would be that type of grind-it-out game.

"That was our mentality," he said.

The opening drive by the Lions in the third quarter went 15 plays on 90 yards that was finished with a 30-yard TD throw from Lutmer to his top option in Reece Vander Zee to put them up 10-0.

Those two drives ate up 18:21 of clock.

"Just really fun," Van Whye said. "Obviously, it is tough on us too, but you felt like they were (getting) less physical, less quick off the ball."

Vander Zee had just two catches on offense, but had his shining moment on defense.

The junior was responsible for one-on-one coverage on Iowa recruit Derek Wiesskopf. Vander Zee held him to zero catches on just four targets.

"He told me the whole week (Wiesskopf) wasn't going to catch anything," Lutmer said.

"Reece is that good of an athlete," Eben added. "Kid is a dude. He bumped and run with a D-1 athlete; I think Reece is a D-1 athlete."

Williamsburg had a quick answer on a three-play, 69-yard drive where Heitman got all the yardage. He hauled in a 34-yard catch from Huedepohl to make it a one-score game again.

The sophomore finished with 104 total yards. The Raiders as a team recorded 136 offensive yards.

"Keep our head up and go make a play," Heitman said. "Others had to step up and get the ball."

Williamsburg had several chances to take advantage of field position.

It started three of its four first half drives inside its own 45-yard line. It got to within 15 yards of midfield five times, but only had the one score to show for it.

The Raiders ran eight total plays in Central Lyon territory.

"If we came out an executed, we would have a chance," Ritchie said.

Lutmer stated afterwards he feels this group of Lions "left a legacy" after completing a 13-0 season with a state title. Fifteen members of their senior class finally got championship hats.

Vander Zee, Graham Eben, Isaiah Johnson and others will be the core Central Lyon builds with in hopes of repeating in 2023.

"It means the can get it done too," Lutmer stated.