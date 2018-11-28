SIOUX CITY - Erich Erdman scored 31 points to help No 10 Briar Cliff clip 17th ranked Dakota Wesleyan 94-90 in a Great Plains Conference men's basketball game at Newman Flanagan Center Wednesday evening.
The match up with close throughout, with neither team building a double digit lead. BCU (8-1 overall and 5-1 GPAC) led 46-44 at the intermission and also got 16 points from Jay Wolfe, 15 from Ethan Friedel and 14 from Jaden Kleinhesselink.
Ty Hoglund scored 23 points and was among five players to score in double figures for the Tigers (7-3 overall and 3-3 GPAC).
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (90)
Nick Harden 5-14 4-6 14, Nate Davis 3-8 2-2 10, Collin Kramer 7-12 0-0 18, Ty Hoglund 6-15 9-11 23, Samuel McCloud 5-11 0-0 14, Aaron Ahmadu 3-8 0-0 7, Koln Oppold 2-2 0-0 4, Zachery Treiber 0-0 0-0 0, Ace Zorr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-70 15-19 90
BRIAR CLIFF (94)
Erich Erdman 10-14 7-8 31, Ethan Freidel 3-12 8-8 15, Kyle Boerhave 3-5 3-6 9, Jaden Kleinhesselink 5-6 2-3 14 Jay Wolfe 6-8 2-2 16, Jackson Lamb 3-9 0-0 7, Sammy Green 0-1 0-0 0, Quinten Vasa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 24-28 94
Halftime - Briar Cliff 46, Dakota Wesleyan 44. 3-point shooting - Dakota Wesleyan 13-36 (Harden 0-1, Davis 2-7 ,Kramer 4-9, Ahmadu 13-, McCloud 4-8, Hoglund 2-8), Briar Cliff 10-26 (Wolfe 2-2, Kleinhesselink 2-3, Freidel 1-8, Lamb 1-7, Erdman 4-6). Fouled out - Davis. Rebounds - Dakota Wesleyan 29 (Davids 9), Briar Cliff 40 (Wolfe 10). Assists - Dakota Wesleyan 15 (Ahmadu 8), Briar Cliff 9 (Erdman 6). Turnovers - Dakota Wesleyan 7, Briar Cliff 20. Total fouls - Dakota Wesleyan 21, Briar Cliff 15
MORNINGSIDE 77, CONCORDIA 70: Third-ranked (NAIA Division II) Morningside remained unbeaten with a 77-70 victory over Concordia Wednesday in Seward, Nebraska.
Zach Imig had 19 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Mustangs, who improved to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Tyler Borchers chipped in with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists while Alex Borchers was also in double figures with 10 points. The Mustangs never trailed, leading 47-37 at halftime after enjoying its biggest cushion of 16 points at the 12-minute mark of the first half.
Concordia pulled within 70-66 on a basket by Ryan Holt with 1:59 left in the game, but Alex Borchers nailed one of the Mustangs’ nine 3-pointers the next time down the court.
Tanner Shuck scored 22 points and Carter Kent 16 for Concordia (6-4, 1-4).
MORNINGSIDE (77)
Matt Hahn 2-5 0-0 5, Tyler Borchers 4-10 6-8 14, Brody Egger 2-4 4-6 9, Zach Imig 7-10 2-5 19, Alex Borchers 3-5 2-2 10, Pierce Almond 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Hoskins 2-8 0-0 5, Jeff Widhelm 1-2 0-0 3, Andrew Semadeni 0-1 0-0 0, Trystan Cummins 1-2 1-3 3, Trey Brown 4-6 1-2 9. Totals 26-53 16-26 77.
CONCORDIA (70)
Chuol Biel 3-6 1-1 7, Ryan Holt 2-6 0-0 4, Brevin Sloup 5-11 0-0 12, Carter Kent 7-9 0-0 16, Tanner Shuck 7-14 5-8 22, Justin Wiersema 0-0 2-2 2, Zach Auguste 2-4 1-1 5, Grant Wragge 0-1 2-3 2, Tanner Wubbels 0-1 0-0 0, Gage Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 11-15 70.
Halftime – Morningside 47, Concordia 37. 3-point shots – Morningside 9-18 (Hahn 1-3, Egger 1-3, Imig 3-3, A. Borchers 2-2, Hoskins 1-4, Widhelm 1-2, Semandeni 0-1), Concordia 7-17 (Holt 0-1, Sloup 2-5, Kent 2-4, Shuck 3-7). Fouled out – Holt, Auguste. Rebounds – Morningside 28 (Imig 7), Concordia 33 (Biel 7, Sloup 7). Assists – Morningside 14 (Three players with 3), Concordia 12 (Wiersema 4). Turnovers – Morningside 10, Concordia 16. Total fouls – Morningside 16, Concordia 20.
NORTHWESTERN 74, DORDT 69: Trent Hilbrands scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Raiders to a win over No. 21 Dordt in Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game played in Orange City Wednesday.
Jay Small and Grant Rohrer chipped in 11 points each for Northwestern, 7-4 overall and 2-2 in conference games.
Josh Van Lingen and Zach Brussard scored 14 points apiece and Chandler Brunsting added 11 for Dordt (8-2 overall and 2-2 GPAC).
DORDT (69)
Zach Bussard 4-6 4-6 14, Josh Van Lingen 5-8 2-2 14, Chandler Brunsting 4-11 0-0 11, Chad Barkema 4-8 0-0 9, Garrett Franken 3-13 0-0 6, Cooper Ross 1-2 0-0 2, Jesse Jansma 2-11 0-0 4, Alec Henrickson 1-6 2-2 4, Ben Gesink 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 27-67 8-10 69
NORTHWESTERN (74)
Trent Hilbrands 9-18 3-5 23, Parker Mulder 4-7 0-1 8, Grant Rohrer 4-8 3-6 11, Jay Small 4-9 1-2 11, Steven Kragt 4-4 0-0 9, Chris Borchers 0-1 1-2 1, Christian Korver 0-3 0-0 0, Grant DeMeulenaere 1-2 0-0 2, Isaac Heyer 2-4 1-2 6, Dalton Moser 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-58 9-18 74
Hafltime score - Northwestren 39, Dordt 37. 3-point shooting - Dordt 7-28 (Ross 0-1, Jansma 0-4, Henrickson 0-4, Barkema 1-2, Brunsting 3-9, Gesink 1-1, Franken 0-4, Van Lingen 2-3), Northwestren 7-20 (Hilbrands 2-6, Mulder 0-2, DeMeulenaere 0-1, Heyers 1-2, Moser 1-1, Small 2-5, Kragt 1-1, Korver 0-2). Fouled out - none. Rebounds - Dordt 39 (Brunsting, Franken 8), Northwestern 36 (Mulder 7). Assists - Dordt 12 (Barkema 4), Northwestern 9 (Heyer 3). Turnovers - Dordt 17, Northwestern 12. Total fouls - Dordt 17, Northwestern 13.
BUENA VISTA 75, COE 64: Buena Vista opened its American Rivers Conference slate with a 75-64 win over Coe Wednesday in Storm Lake.
The Beavers (3-3) made 11 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and were led by Michael Demers with 19 points off the bench. Dominic Sesma had 12 points, while Robert Hawkins and Timothy Jeffries chipped in 10 points apiece.
BV outscored Coe (3-2) 44-33 after the teams battled to a 31-31 tie at halftime.
COE (64)
Josh Schmitt 2-4 2-2 8, Tommy Hook 5-9 3-3 15, Nolan Timp 6-9 3-3 15, Adam McDermott 2-7 2-2 9, Zach Niemeyer 2-3 0-0 4, Zach Schlabaugh 0-4 0-0 0, Ivan Morrow 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob Robertson 2-5 0-0 4, Jarad Kruse 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Eilers 0-0 0-0 0, T.J. Kaufmann 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 23-52 12-12 64.
BUENA VISTA (75)
Connor Winkelman 2-4 0-0 6, Robert Hawkins 4-7 2-4 10, Dominic Sesma 4-10 2-2 12, Joe Lind 0-6 0-0 0, Timothy Jeffries 4-9 1-1 10, Michael Demers 5-10 7-7 19, D.J. McNeal 3-4 0-0 8, Alex Rogers Jr. 2-7 2-2 7, Ryan Vogelei 0-1 0-0 0, Jake Thompson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-60 14-16 75.
Halftime – Tied at 31. 3-point shots – Coe 6-20 (Schmitt 2-3, Hook 2-3, McDermott 1-6, Roth 1-3, Niemeyer 0-1, Schlabaugh 0-2, Robertson 0-2), Buena Vista 11-32 (Winkelman 2-4, Sesma 2-5, Lind 0-5, Jeffries 1-2, Demers 2-7, McNeal 2-2, Rogers 1-5, Vogelei 0-1, Thompson 1-1). Fouled out – None. Rebounds – Coe 32 (Hook 6, Roth 6), Buena Vista 33 (Hawkins 8). Assists – Coe 16 (Timp 4, Roth 4), Buena Vista 17 (Hawkins 4). Turnovers – Coe 15, Buena Vista 8. Total fouls – Coe 15, Buena Vista 10.
Women
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 73, BRIAR CLIFF 68: Defending NAIA Division II national champion Dakota Wesleyan held off a strong challenge from Briar Cliff, coming away a 73-68 winner Wednesday in Sioux City.
Briar Cliff (5-4, 2-4 GPAC) erased a nine-point first-quarter deficit to take the lead in the second quarter before trailing 38-37 at halftime. DWU went up by as many as 12 points in the second half before fending off another Charger rally.
Taylor Wagner finished with 13 points, five assists and three rebounds for Briar Cliff. Logan Ehlers added 12 points and four rebounds while Taylor Vasa was also in double figures with 10 points.
Dakota Wesleyan’s Sarah Carr led all scorers with 21 points.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (73)
Makaela Karst 3-10 3-6 9, Rylie Osthus 1-5 2-2 5, Madison Mathews 3-10 7-8 13, Kynedi Cheeseman 4-12 2-2 13, Sarah Carr 9-19 3-4 21, Kaylee Kirk 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Halling 5-10 2-2 12. Totals 25-67 19-24 73.
BRIAR CLIFF (68)
Faith Troshysnki 2-6 0-0 6, Taylor Vasa 5-6 0-0 10, Alyssa Carley 3-10 0-1 8, Taylor Wagner 5-14 2-4 13, Jadyn Bussinger 3-8 2-2 9, Breanna Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Patricia Martinez Sans 2-3 0-0 4, Mya Hendry 1-2 0-1 2, Anna Reifenrath 2-4 0-0 4, Ashley Hohenstein 0-1 0-0 0, Logan Ehlers 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 27-60 6-10 68.
Dakota Wesleyan;24;14;19;16;--;73
Briar Cliff;18;19;13;18;--;68
3-point shots – DWU 4-19 (Karst 0-1, Osthus 1-2, Mathews 0-5, Cheeseman 3-7, Carr 0-3, Halling 0-1), Briar Cliff 8-26 (Troshysnki 2-5, Carley 2-6, Wagner 1-5, Bussinger 1-4, Reifenrath 0-2, Ehlers 2-4). Fouled out – None. Rebounds – DWU 46 (Osthus 11), Briar Cliff 32 (Vasa 5, Carley 5). Assists – DWU 18 (Osthus 5, Cheeseman 5), Briar Cliff 18 (Wagner 5). Turnovers – DWU 21, Briar Cliff 26. Total fouls – DWU 13, Briar Cliff 19.