MISSOULA, Mont. - Ciara Duffy scored 26 points and South Dakota led from start to finish to dispatch Montana 64-41 in women's college basketball action Saturday evening.
USD led 14-7 after one quarter and 36-15 at the half on its way to improving 5-1 on the season entering a home match up with Iowa State on Wednesday.
The Coyotes dominated play in the paint, outscoring the Grizzlies 34-10 from close range. Madison McKeever was the only other South Dakota played in double digits with 10. Montana fell to 1-2.
SOUTH DAKOTA (64)
Allison Arens 2-3 2-2 6, Taylor Frederick 2-5 0-0 4, Chloe Lamb 3-6 0-0 7, Madison McKeever 4-12 0-0 10, Ciara Duffy 11-18 2-2 26, Claudia Kunzer 0-0 0-0 0, Liv Korngable 0-6 0-0 0, Monica Arens 3-7 0-0 7, Regan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Bonar 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Sjeven 0-6 4-6 4, Allison Peplowski 0-1 0-0 0. Total 25-65 8-10 64
MONTANA (41)
Katie Mayhue 3-9 0-0 7, Taylor Goligoski 2-9 3-4 7, Jace Handerson 2-4 6-9 10, McKenna Johnston 1-8 0-0 2, Emma Stockholm 3-5 0-0 7, Gabi Harrington 0-0 1-2 1, Carmen Gfeller 3-4 0-0 7, Jordy Schweyen 0-4 0-0 0. Total 14-43 10-15 41
South Dakota;14;22;15;13;-;64
Montana;7;8;11;15;-;41
3-point goals - South Dakota 6-24 (Frederick 0-1, Lamb 1-2, McKeever 2-7, Duffy 2-6, Korngable 0-4, Monica Arens 1-4), Montana 3-15 (Mayhue 1-3, Goligoski 0-4, Stockholm 1-2, Gfeller 1-2, Schweyen 0-4). Rebounds - South Dakota 36 (Allison Arens, McKeever 6), Montana 35 (Johnston 7). Assists - South Dakota 10 (Frederick 3), Montana 8 (Johnston 3). Turnovers - South Dakota 6, Montana 20. Total fouls - South Dakota 16, Montana 15.