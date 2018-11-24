MISSOULA, Mont. - Ciara Duffy scored 26 points and South Dakota led from start to finish to dispatch Montana 64-41 in women's college basketball action Saturday evening.
USD led 14-7 after one quarter and 36-15 at the half on its way to improving 5-1 on the season entering a home match up with Iowa State on Wednesday.
The Coyotes dominated play in the paint, outscoring the Grizzlies 34-10 from close range. Madison McKeever was the only other South Dakota played in double digits with 10. Montana fell to 1-2.
SOUTH DAKOTA (64)
Allison Arens 2-3 2-2 6, Taylor Frederick 2-5 0-0 4, Chloe Lamb 3-6 0-0 7, Madison McKeever 4-12 0-0 10, Ciara Duffy 11-18 2-2 26, Claudia Kunzer 0-0 0-0 0, Liv Korngable 0-6 0-0 0, Monica Arens 3-7 0-0 7, Regan Sankey 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Bonar 0-1 0-0 0, Hannah Sjeven 0-6 4-6 4, Allison Peplowski 0-1 0-0 0. Total 25-65 8-10 64
MONTANA (41)
Katie Mayhue 3-9 0-0 7, Taylor Goligoski 2-9 3-4 7, Jace Handerson 2-4 6-9 10, McKenna Johnston 1-8 0-0 2, Emma Stockholm 3-5 0-0 7, Gabi Harrington 0-0 1-2 1, Carmen Gfeller 3-4 0-0 7, Jordy Schweyen 0-4 0-0 0. Total 14-43 10-15 41
South Dakota;14;22;15;13;-;64
Montana;7;8;11;15;-;41
3-point goals - South Dakota 6-24 (Frederick 0-1, Lamb 1-2, McKeever 2-7, Duffy 2-6, Korngable 0-4, Monica Arens 1-4), Montana 3-15 (Mayhue 1-3, Goligoski 0-4, Stockholm 1-2, Gfeller 1-2, Schweyen 0-4). Rebounds - South Dakota 36 (Allison Arens, McKeever 6), Montana 35 (Johnston 7). Assists - South Dakota 10 (Frederick 3), Montana 8 (Johnston 3). Turnovers - South Dakota 6, Montana 20. Total fouls - South Dakota 16, Montana 15.
BUENA VISTA 76, KNOX 65: Cassy Miller hit a three-point basket with two seconds remaining in regulation and her Buena Vista teammates buried three threes in overtime during Sunday afternoon’s game in Galesburg, Ill.
Jennifer Schneider made each of her two three-point baskets in overtime and was one of five double-digit scorers for Buena Vista (3-3), tallying 10 points. Her sister, Holly Schneider, also swished two treys while coming off the bench for a team-high 15 points.
Before fouling out with 44 seconds left in overtime, Morgan Muhlbauer supplied 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot. Destiny Einerwold came off the bench for 12 points, which included perfect 8 of 8 free throw shooting.
The Beavers shot 23.3 percent in the second half, but canned each of their five attempts in overtime.
BUENA VISTA (76)
Jennifer Schneider 4-8 0-0 10, Morgan Muhlbauer 4-13 6-10 14, Jenn Poots 2-3 0-0 4, Christina Schauer 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole Lange 2-6 0-0 4, Destiny Einerwold 2-10 8-8 12, McKenna Whitehill 2-3 2-3 6, Holly Schneider 4-11 5-6 15, Cassy Miller 2-5 0-0 6, Erin Streit 1-2 0-0 2, Hannah Appleseth 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-64 21-27 76.
KNOX (65)
Jarrelyn McCall 5-12 10-13 21, Morgan Potter 3-6 4-4 10, Taliah Ellis 1-8 6-8 9, Kyra Huffman 2-9 3-4 7, Karlie Thorn 2-8 0-0 4, Jessica Lee 0-2 0-0 0, Catessa Duran 2-4 4-4 10, Jordyn Dole 0-0 0-0 0, Jodi Gormley 0-2 0-0 0, Olivia Palepoi 1-3 0-0 2, Shanelle Borth 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 27-33 65.
Buena Vista;11;21;7;17;20;--;76
Knox 11;14;21;10;9;--;65
Three-point goals – Buena Vista 7-20 (Miller 2-4, J. Schneider 2-4, H. Schneider 2-5, Appleseth 1-2, Muhlbauer 0-1, Einerwold 0-4), Knox 4-19 (Duran 2-3, McCall 1-3, Ellis 1-4, Gormley 0-2, Lee 0-2, Thorn 0-5). Rebounds – Buena Vista 44 (H. Schneider 9), Knox 42 (Huffman 9). Assists – Buena Vista 18 (Muhlbauer, Poots, H. Schneider, Whitehill 3), Knox 11 (McCall 4). Total fouls – Buena Vista 27, Knox 20. Fouled out – Muhlbauer. Turnovers – Buena Vista 20, Knox 19.