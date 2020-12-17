11-0 run helps Dordt men take down rival Northwestern

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Neighboring rivals Dordt and Northwestern are now deadlocked for fifth place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball standings.
Dordt outscored Northwestern 94-89 at DeWitt Gym here Wednesday night, leaving both teams with 5-4 GPAC marks.
The Defenders -- 9-4 overall with one game remaining before Christmas -- have lost just one game at home.
That was a double-overtime 80-78 setback to Dakota Wesleyan on Nov. 18. DWU took a two-game lead in the GPAC with a 75-60 win at defending champion Morningside on Wednesday.
Dordt went on an 11-0 run midway through the first half and eventually mounted its biggest lead, 37-20, with 6:33 remaining. As it turned out, it’s a good thing Dordt had that spurt, because Northwestern fought back and was within striking distance until the game’s closing seconds.
“Northwestern has a tremendous basketball team,” Dordt Coach Brian Van Haaften said. “They’re good inside, they shoot the ball extremely well and pass the ball well. We knew we had to score coming in, I thought our guys did a great job of working the basketball, we took the shots that came our way. I thought our pace was excellent, we got a couple of layups in transition after made baskets that really helped. We knew Northwestern wasn’t going to go away and our guys hung in there and got a few stops down the stretch.”
Seniors Jesse Jansma and Garrett Franken had strong performances for Dordt, combining for 49 points. Jansma led the way with 26 points, while Franken chipped in with 23.
The Defenders had five players reach double figures and shot 55 percent. Northwestern, led by a game-high 28 points from senior Jay Small, was 51.5 percent from the floor.
Hinton, Iowa, product Small led Northwestern’s comeback in the first half, reeling off 14 points in the last six minutes and chalking up 20 before intermission.
The Red Raiders pulled within 49-41 at halftime. Dordt, though, held a double-digit lead for the first 10 minutes of the second half before Northwestern rallied again.
A 3-pointer by Trent Hilbrands -- who finished with 14 points -- trimmed an 11-point deficit to 79-75 with 7:56 left in the game.
But Dordt had an answer every time and would probably have won by a bigger margin had it not missed five of six free throw attempts in the final minute.
Jansma, a Western Christian graduate, made 8 of 16 shots and all eight of his free throws.
“Northwestern is one of the best offensive teams in our league and we did a great job of getting the ball up and down the floor and passing the ball,” Jansma said. “Every win in this league is huge, no matter what team it is. But it is special getting a win against Northwestern. We know these guys, we’ve played against them for a long time and it’s always a battle.”
Franken also made half of his shots (9 of 18). Cade Bleeker contributed 11 points and six rebounds and Ben Gesink 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Freshman Bryce Coppock came off the bench for 12 points.
“Our seniors were great tonight, Jesse and Garrett were great and Ben Gesink was really good,” Van Haaften said. “Off the bench Dejay Fykstra and Kendrick Van Kekerix were great, their attitudes on the floor, how hard they played was really a big deal. We owe a lot to those five seniors and Coppock and Bleeker hit some big shots for us, too.”
Northwestern has an up-and-coming star in freshman Alex Van Kalsbeek, who scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Craig Sterk had 14 points and nine boards in a reserve role before fouling out late in the game.
Northwestern had won eight of its last 10 games against Dordt and still has a commanding lead in the all-time series.
Both teams figure to be in the thick of things when the dust clears in the GPAC this season.
“One of our goals at the beginning of the season was to win on the road,” Jansma said. “We have to go out and that yet. We just have to keep improving every game.”
