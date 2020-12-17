11-0 run helps Dordt men take down rival Northwestern

Seniors Jesse Jansma and Garrett Franken had strong performances for Dordt, combining for 49 points. Jansma led the way with 26 points, while Franken chipped in with 23.

The Defenders had five players reach double figures and shot 55 percent. Northwestern, led by a game-high 28 points from senior Jay Small, was 51.5 percent from the floor.

Hinton, Iowa, product Small led Northwestern’s comeback in the first half, reeling off 14 points in the last six minutes and chalking up 20 before intermission.

The Red Raiders pulled within 49-41 at halftime. Dordt, though, held a double-digit lead for the first 10 minutes of the second half before Northwestern rallied again.

A 3-pointer by Trent Hilbrands -- who finished with 14 points -- trimmed an 11-point deficit to 79-75 with 7:56 left in the game.

But Dordt had an answer every time and would probably have won by a bigger margin had it not missed five of six free throw attempts in the final minute.

Jansma, a Western Christian graduate, made 8 of 16 shots and all eight of his free throws.