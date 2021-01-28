A different kind of stress as Husker women roll past Wisconsin with breakout offensive performance

LINCOLN, Neb. — The lack of drama was refreshing.

For the first time in a month, the Nebraska women’s basketball team played in a game decided by double digits. For the first time in more than seven weeks, the Huskers won a game by double figures.

For a team that has gotten all too used to sweating things out, Thursday’s 84-68 win over Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena provided a one-night reprieve.

"It absolutely, most definitely is (a different kind of stress)," NU coach Amy Williams said. "Right now, while we're kind of in the position where we're trying to work a few new players into the rotation and take a peek at things, a game like this today allowed us to do that."

That Nebraska was going to roll as it did was no guarantee. The Huskers had to rally in the fourth quarter just three days earlier to beat Illinois, the only other winless team in Big Ten play besides Wisconsin.

But NU (9-5, 7-4 Big Ten) took the lead for good on Sam Haiby’s three-pointer six minutes into the game, pulled out to a 16-point lead by halftime, and for the first time in a while, cruised to the finish.