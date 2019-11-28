A good week for USD quarterbacks

SIOUX CITY – A tale of two South Dakota Coyote quarterbacks unfolded last week.
One -- Austin Simmons -- concluded an outstanding two-season stand as USD’s starting signal caller while the other – Chris Streveler – became a Canadian Football League champion.
Simmons, a senior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, stayed the course at USD and should be commended for doing so. Others may have become impatient while backing up Streveler, an All-American who was runner-up for FCS player of the year a couple of seasons ago.
Instead of transferring, Simmons stuck it out and once he got his shot proved that he, too, was a talented multi-dimension quarterback.
The Coyotes didn’t experience the success as a team they did when Streveler led them to their first-ever Division I playoff berth. Simmons, though, put up some more than impressive numbers.
In two seasons as a starter (not counting a couple of games when Streveler was injured in 2017), Simmons became the second-leading passer in school history with 6,487 yards. He also wound up third all-time in total offense with 7,531 yards.
The crown jewel, so to speak, in his career came in his last collegiate game a week ago. Simmons passed for 252 yards and rushed for 47, accounting for all three Coyote touchdowns in a 24-21 upset of arch-rival South Dakota State on Senior Day.
It was the first win for South Dakota in the series since 2000, ending a 10-game losing streak against the Jackrabbits.
Simmons should go down in history as one of the best quarterbacks ever to play at USD.
Which leads us to Streveler, who is indeed one of the best QBs in USD history.
The Crystal Lake, Illinois, native transferred to South Dakota from the University of Minnesota and became somewhat of a cult hero during the 2017 season. He was unstoppable as both a runner and passer, creating highlight reel after highlight reel.
USD made the playoffs that season and in fact, won an opening-round game. Despite finishing second in voting for the Walter Payton Award – presented to the top player in FCS – Streveler was overlooked by NFL teams.
He wound up signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. Streveler was quickly forced into a starting role his rookie season after an injury and performed well.
This season, he was the starting quarterback, but acted more as a “jack of all trades” offensive threat. The Blue Bombers finished third in the CFL regular season standings, but made a surprise run through the postseason and captured the Grey Cup.
The Grey Cup, of course, is the CFL’s version of a Super Bowl championship. Winnipeg beat the Hamilton Tiger Cats 33-12 for its first title in 29 seasons (1990)
Streveler, as usual, was everywhere on the offensive side of the football.
He completed all three of his pass attempts for 39 yards and a touchdown. The die-hard Chicago Cubs fan also rushed nine times for 30 yards and became the first quarterback ever to catch a touchdown pass in the Grey Cup game.
Streveler missed three weeks late in the regular season and some feared he had a broken ankle. In a storybook return, he led the Blue Bombers past defending Grey Cup champion Calgary in a West Division semifinal.
Streveler has been all over social media since, hamming it up with teammates both during the post-game celebration and the victory parade in downtown Winnipeg.
As endearing as he was to South Dakota football fans, it looks as if Streveler has become just as big of a hit in his professional football career.
- Dan McLaughlin announced his retirement last week after serving as head football coach at Wayne State College for 15 seasons.
McLaughlin leaves as Wayne State’s all-time wins leader with a 79-88 record. He inherited a struggling program in 2005 that had nine straight losing seasons but quickly turned it into a winner.
From 2007-12, the Wildcats posted seven straight winning seasons and they qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in 2008. They finished 9-3 that season.
Before coming to Wayne State, McLaughlin’s previous college coaching experience was as an assistant at Minnesota State and a graduate assistant at the University of Nebraska.
What some may not know, however, is that he was one of the most successful high school coaches in Nebraska history, winning state championships at three different schools.
“Mac” guided Broken Bow to the 1987 Class B title, Norfolk to the Class A crown in 1994 and Millard West in 2001. He is believed to be the only coach in the state of Nebraska to lead three different schools to state grid championships.
The thing I’ll miss most about “Mac” are his epic one-liners during interviews. Talk about a master of the tongue and cheek, that’s Dan McLaughlin.
I’ll miss sitting in his office behind the press box at Cunningham Field in Wayne. That’s where he held his post-game interviews, not on the field.
Most of all, I consider “Mac” not only a gifted football coach, but a genuinely good guy.
If he and his family choose to remain in Wayne, since we are both old retired guys now, perhaps we can hook up for an occasional round of golf.
Thanks for the memories “Mac.”