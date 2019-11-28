A good week for USD quarterbacks

It was the first win for South Dakota in the series since 2000, ending a 10-game losing streak against the Jackrabbits.

Simmons should go down in history as one of the best quarterbacks ever to play at USD.

Which leads us to Streveler, who is indeed one of the best QBs in USD history.

The Crystal Lake, Illinois, native transferred to South Dakota from the University of Minnesota and became somewhat of a cult hero during the 2017 season. He was unstoppable as both a runner and passer, creating highlight reel after highlight reel.

USD made the playoffs that season and in fact, won an opening-round game. Despite finishing second in voting for the Walter Payton Award – presented to the top player in FCS – Streveler was overlooked by NFL teams.

He wound up signing with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League. Streveler was quickly forced into a starting role his rookie season after an injury and performed well.

This season, he was the starting quarterback, but acted more as a “jack of all trades” offensive threat. The Blue Bombers finished third in the CFL regular season standings, but made a surprise run through the postseason and captured the Grey Cup.