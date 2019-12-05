Across the net, Northwestern's Kyle Van Den Bosch sees his old college roommate

SIOUX CITY — Twenty-one years after Kyle Van Den Bosch and Aaron Imig graduated from Dordt, the former roommates coached against each at the NAIA volleyball national tournament.
Van Den Bosch is in his 15th season as the head coach of Northwestern. Imig is in his seventh year as an assistant for Corban University’s volleyball team, which is located in Salem, Oregon, Imig’s home town.
For the fourth straight season, Corban, which is ranked No. 14, qualified for the national tournament in Sioux City. It’s the 10th time Northwestern, which is ranked No. 2, has qualified for the tournament with Van Den Bosch at the helm.
However, it is the first time the two long-time friends have had to coach against each other at the national tournament when Northwestern played Corban on Thursday night in the final pool play match.
Both teams were 2-0 going into the final day of pool play, putting each in a good position to reach Friday’s Sweet 16.
“The banquet night we got to hang out quite a bit and then Monday with the Special Olympics times, we got to hang out,” Van Den Bosch said. “It’s been fun catching up. (Playing against each other) isn’t something we wanted. Both teams will compete super hard and afterward, we will still be really, really good friends.”
Even if they had to coach against each other at the national tournament, it was still an opportunity for the two to see each other again since they are separated by two time zones.
Van Den Bosch and Imig met at Dordt College (now Dordt University) in 1995. Imig came all the way from Salem to play on the men’s soccer team. Van Den Bosch, who graduated from Western Christian, was a physical education major and Imig was as well.
The two met at an intro to college class Dordt had for freshmen and the two started to see each other in a couple of classes since they shared the same major.
“We had a lot of similarities and the same passions in life,” Van Den Bosch said. “It was pretty easy to become friends.”
Both got into coaching quickly. Imig helped with Dordt’s women’s basketball team his junior year and then helped with the women’s soccer team his senior year. Van Den Bosch helped with the Dordt volleyball team and traveled with the program for its first-ever trip to the national tournament. He shared a room with Corey Westra, the now Great Plains Athletic Conference commissioner.
After Imig’s and Van Den Bosch’s sophomore seasons, the two decided to share an apartment together along with four other guys. Imig and Van Den Bosch ended up sharing a bedroom in the apartment and that’s when the friendship really flourished.
“When you live with someone, you share your life,” Imig said. “We would go over to his parents for Sunday dinner. After I graduated, I came back to Dordt to get my masters and I lived with Tom and Carol (Van Den Bosch). I was an adopted Van Den Bosch son. For three summers in a row I stayed in their house for the summer.”
Imig was actually staying with Van Den Bosch’s parents when Van Den Bosch was on the West Coast. His first job out of Dordt was Calvin Christian School in Escondido, California.
Van Den Bosch also helped Imig get his first job out of college. Van Den Bosch interviewed with a Christian school in Salt Lake City, Utah, before taking the job at Calvin Christian School.
Imig interviewed for the same job in Salt Lake City and was later hired.
Imig later ended up teaching at his former high school for four years and then he moved to Sacramento after getting married to his wife, Jennifer, who was a Unity Christian graduate and went to Dordt.
Kyle married Dawn and Imig was a part of the wedding.
“I was here for his wedding and my wife and I got married so late in the summer that he had to be at his school,” Imig said. “He wasn’t able to be present but he was listed as a groomsman in our wedding program. That’s how our relationship goes.”
Since Jennifer is from Northwest Iowa, the couple comes back to visit each summer for a few weeks.
“Kyle and I will get a round of golf in and find a couple of times to hang out,” Imig said. “With making it to nationals, the last couple of years I feel I have seen him a lot.
“We text a lot. My dad passed away last Christmas and we texted a lot during those moments. I would say he is one of the closest people in life to talk with or to talk to.”
Imig later moved back to Salem with his wife and is an Associate Professor of Education at Corban and he is the Director of Graduate Education. He’s been at Corban for a decade now and he’s been an assistant coach for the volleyball program for the last seven seasons.
“Volleyball is my side gig,” Imig said with a laugh.
Because of his relationship with Van Den Bosch, Imig convinced Corban head coach Kim McLain to travel to Iowa to participate in Northwestern’s Red Raider Classic at the beginning of each year.
“For us, it’s a great start to the season. We get to come out and see teams that we wouldn’t see on the West Coast,” Imig said. "We could go to Los Angeles but the tickets and lodging are expensive. We can come out (to Northwestern), get six matches and it costs a half to a third of what it would be to go to L.A.
“The quality of teams we can get and to be seen by different rankers is really good for our program and our conference.”
When the two became friends, Van Den Bosch never thought the two would be coaching volleyball against each other one day.
“Not at all,” Van Den Bosch said with a laugh. “I was in college and I wasn’t thinking of being a college volleyball coach. He did soccer and helped with women’s basketball and he started loving volleyball.
“We’ve always stayed connected. We talk family and then just talk different sports. It’s a great mutual respect between us. It’s been fun.”