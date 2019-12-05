Across the net, Northwestern's Kyle Van Den Bosch sees his old college roommate

“We text a lot. My dad passed away last Christmas and we texted a lot during those moments. I would say he is one of the closest people in life to talk with or to talk to.”

Imig later moved back to Salem with his wife and is an Associate Professor of Education at Corban and he is the Director of Graduate Education. He’s been at Corban for a decade now and he’s been an assistant coach for the volleyball program for the last seven seasons.

“Volleyball is my side gig,” Imig said with a laugh.

Because of his relationship with Van Den Bosch, Imig convinced Corban head coach Kim McLain to travel to Iowa to participate in Northwestern’s Red Raider Classic at the beginning of each year.

“For us, it’s a great start to the season. We get to come out and see teams that we wouldn’t see on the West Coast,” Imig said. "We could go to Los Angeles but the tickets and lodging are expensive. We can come out (to Northwestern), get six matches and it costs a half to a third of what it would be to go to L.A.

“The quality of teams we can get and to be seen by different rankers is really good for our program and our conference.”