Adam Fields wins playoff hole to claim Tri-State Masters title

The Tri-State Masters is normally played on courses in South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, it was confined to Green Valley for all three rounds this year.

Fields shot 35-33, which included a spectacular hole out for eagle on the par-4 16th hole. He used a sand wedge from 100 yards out and wasn’t sure where the ball ended up until he reached the green and looked in the hole.

That, coupled with some misfortune for Terry on his opening nine, helped Fields force the extra hole.

Playing the par-5 sixth, Terry hit his second shot toward a greenside bunker but wasn’t able to locate the ball. Therefore he had to take a lost ball and hit from the same spot, leading to a double bogey 7.

“It was kind of frustrating because I didn’t feel like I hit a bad shot, I thought it would be up there in the bunker or a little left of the green,” Terry said. “I don’t know where it ended up going, if it hit the path and someone on No. 2 picked it up, I don’t know what happened.

“After that I played solid coming in. I knew I was clear of the guys in my group, but didn’t know what Adam was doing. I had a couple of good shots and maybe a 12-footer on 18 to post one better and didn’t make it.”