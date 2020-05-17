Adam Fields wins playoff hole to claim Tri-State Masters title

SIOUX CITY – Life will change dramatically for Adam Fields this summer when he becomes a father for the first time.
For now, though, the Bishop Heelan High School and Wayne State College graduate can concentrate on his golf game.
Fields won the Tri-State Masters in a sudden death playoff with Ryan Terry of Nashville, Tennessee, charging from six strokes behind at the beginning of Sunday’s final round at Green Valley.
Despite cold, windy and rainy conditions – typical for this tournament – Fields shot a 4-under-par 68 to force the playoff. Terry, the leader after two rounds, three-putted for bogey on No. 9 -- the first playoff hole -- while all Fields had to do was cozy one up from the fringe and tap in for par and his second Tri-State Masters victory in the last three years.
“This was a little bit different this year because usually we have the three different courses,” Fields said. “I’ve played a lot of golf at Green Valley but not the way (tournament director) Scott Harmelink had it set up. We had a lot of tee boxes moved up and a lot of tough pins over the course of three days, so it was a challenge to get used to that.”
Fields, a 32-year-old Pottawatomie County deputy sheriff, scored nothing worse than a bogey in three days at Green Valley. His 68 was five shots better than any other player in the field on Sunday.
The Tri-State Masters is normally played on courses in South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues, it was confined to Green Valley for all three rounds this year.
Fields shot 35-33, which included a spectacular hole out for eagle on the par-4 16th hole. He used a sand wedge from 100 yards out and wasn’t sure where the ball ended up until he reached the green and looked in the hole.
That, coupled with some misfortune for Terry on his opening nine, helped Fields force the extra hole.
Playing the par-5 sixth, Terry hit his second shot toward a greenside bunker but wasn’t able to locate the ball. Therefore he had to take a lost ball and hit from the same spot, leading to a double bogey 7.
“It was kind of frustrating because I didn’t feel like I hit a bad shot, I thought it would be up there in the bunker or a little left of the green,” Terry said. “I don’t know where it ended up going, if it hit the path and someone on No. 2 picked it up, I don’t know what happened.
“After that I played solid coming in. I knew I was clear of the guys in my group, but didn’t know what Adam was doing. I had a couple of good shots and maybe a 12-footer on 18 to post one better and didn’t make it.”
Fields was playing in the next-to-last group while Terry was paired with first-round leader Corey Matthey, along with Ryan Anema and Johnny Spellerberg in the final foursome.
“I knew the guy leading (Terry) was playing some really good golf, but I worked on some things on the range and felt I found a little bit of something with my alignment. I played solid from the first tee to the 18th green.
“By no stretch of the imagination did I ever give up going into today. I found a little something on the range that helped me be more aggressive as the day went along.”
Rain began to fall late in the round and by the time the playoff started, it was coming down steadily.
“Sometimes it’s just being tough,” Fields said of the weather conditions. “We played a lot in college where it was really bad out. You have to delve deep into the memory and say, it never fails, there’s always somebody that plays well on a day like this. You have to take it hole-by-hole, shot-by-shot.”
Fields posted a 69-73-68—209, while Terry finished regulation at 68-67-74—209. Sioux Falls resident Ryan Anema had the second-lowest round of the day among championship flight competitors and wound up third with 70-68-73—211.
Morningside College golfer Matthey (66-72-75) tied with Johnny Spellerberg (72-67-74), a former Creighton University player, at 213.
Fields had a similar victory in the 2018 Tri-State when he came from eight shots back on the final day.
Adam and his wife, Lauriel, will welcome a daughter to the family in July.
“I don’t know what the rest of the golf season is going to look like,” Fields said. “I’m just going to take them one by one as I get to them.”
Terry, a former player at NCAA Division I Lipscomb University in Nashville, learned of the Tri-State on amateur.com and talked his college roommate Dustin Wilder, who lives in the Washington, D.C., area, into joining him in Sioux City.
“It was a great week, everyone was super nice and welcoming,” Terry said. “I would have liked to have had a better finish, but that’s how it goes sometimes in golf.”
Jeff Donaldson scored a five-shot victory over Bill Mathers in the Senior Division for players 50 and over. Donaldson shot 77-71-79 for a 227 total and Mathers checked in at 77-76-79.
The next ‘major’ tournament on the schedule is the Interstate Amateur June 6-7 at Two Rivers Golf Club.
