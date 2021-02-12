After a crushing loss Thursday, Iowa State prepares for Kansas again

Kind of.

“I thought we did a good job on (David) McCormack for the most part,” Prohm said. “We have to be tougher on the defensive end.”

McCormack, Kansas’ star big man, had 12 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.

Prohm is less concerned about the offense but there is still plenty to fix. He thought the offense was stagnant for long stretches but when it did run good offense, it got open shots. It’s just that those open looks didn't always go in.

The Cyclones hit just five of their 25 3-point attempts.

“The three games before the Kansas game, we shot almost 45 percent from 3-point range because we had good movement and good spacing,” Prohm said. “Our achilles heel last night was that the ball stuck a ton. The pace wasn’t as good, our reads weren’t right. They have to understand what they’re looking for but now we can show them tape and actually show them what they’re looking for."

Prohm said they spent most of Friday’s practice going over film and working on the things that showed up on film that they are able to clean up in a day.