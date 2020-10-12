After accident, Iowa's Jack Koerner seizes the moment

“I’ve been able to fully recover and put it all behind me to where now I am just looking forward to the season,’’ Koerner said.

Still, visiting Coffin regularly remains part of Koerner’s routine.

“I’ve been able to see him quite a few times since the accident. He’s the same old Cole, just a pleasure to be around. He’s not feeling sorry for himself and he doesn’t want anybody to feel sorry for him,’’ Koerner said.

“It’s just something that has changed his life and he has attacked it as well as anybody could. I’m super proud of him, and proud to call him my friend.’’

IOWA, ILLINOIS LAND FRIDAY GAMES

Iowa will play two of its eight regular-season football games this fall on Friday and Illinois will kickoff the season with a Friday game.

The Big Ten announced Monday that the Hawkeyes will play at Minnesota on Friday, Nov. 13 and will host Nebraska on Friday, Nov. 27, the 10th consecutive year those teams have met on Black Friday.

The game against the Golden Gophers is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff and telecast by FS1, while Fox or FS1 will televise the game against the Cornhuskers at a time to be determined.