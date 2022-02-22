After back-to-back incidents, is it time to eliminate the postgame handshake line?

After incidents following Thursday’s Oral Roberts-North Dakota State and Friday’s Owasso-Booker T. Washington contests, is it time to consider the value for the traditional postgame handshake line?

During an intense, physical basketball game, players can become extremely emotional and occasionally angry. Trash talk is common. After two hours of that, there is the unrealistic expectation that coaches and players are going to be on their best behavior during the handshake ritual.

“I think it’s something that should be looked at,” Booker T. Washington coach Eli Brown III said. “I think there’s some merit to (the consideration of) not doing it anymore. Like I told my players in the locker room, it doesn’t matter if someone was bumped or pushed as we were walking away. We still have to rise above that. We have to be better than that. I told them, ‘You’re going to be provoked for the rest of your life. You can’t react like that.’

“It’s so tough because No. 1, they’re kids; and No. 2, they’re so emotional. Crisis management is something they have to get better at. It has nothing to do with race or anything like that. It has everything to do with the emotions of the game and how hard people play. When you have that, tempers can flare.”

In a Frontier Conference classic played at the Booker T. Washington fieldhouse on Friday, Owasso prevailed 67-60. As the handshake process neared its completion, several players were engaged in a shoving match. Coaches and security personnel prevented the scuffle from becoming something serious.

“The game was heated for the right reasons, but there was a lot of jawing going on. I mean, a lot,” Rams coach Brian Montonati said. “In my entire basketball life, that was the first time something like that happened during the handshakes. I just think it should be (a mutual expression) of respect.

“But now that I’m really thinking about it, as coaches and administrators, we’ll be more aware of situations moving forward. If I sense that it’s not a good idea to do the handshakes, we won’t do it. We’ll never put our kids in that situation again. I guess you just have to monitor everything on a game-to-game basis.”

The ORU-North Dakota State incident was ugly and involved several coaches and players. The Summit League reacted with a $5,000 fine of each head coach — ORU’s Paul Mills and NDSU’s Dave Richman — and a half-game suspension of two ORU players (Elijah Lufile and Jamie Bergens) and two North Dakota State players (Grant Nelson and Boden Skunberg).

Those suspensions were served on Saturday, as the Golden Eagles won 87-73 at North Dakota while North Dakota State was defeated at home by Kansas City.

