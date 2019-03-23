PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- The vibe in Ames is trending upward as far as Iowa State's wrestling program goes.
One season ago, in Kevin Dresser's first season, the Cyclones qualified one wrestler for the national championships, and scored three points while finishing 45th.
Iowa State left Cleveland in 2018 at one of its lowest points in its historic history.
But the Cyclones moved back toward relevance on the national scene this weekend in Pittsburgh, where ISU's Jarrett Degen and Willie Miklus were the Cyclones first all-Americans since 2016.
"If you look at the whole body of work we made a lot of progress this year, we showed a lot of fight," said Dresser, the Humboldt native and Iowa national champion, who left a successful program at Virginia Tech to come back home.
Degen, a sophomore, took seventh at 149, beating Iowa's Pat Lugo 11-9 for seventh. Miklus took sixth at 197, becoming a four-time all-American after transferring from Missouri for his senior season.
The Cylclones finished 16th with 32 points.
"Feels good. Feels like I had something to show, something to prove," said Degen, who was ISU's lone qualifier in Cleveland, where he finished one win short of all-American honors. "That is why I came here, felt like I had the best coaches, and it is awesome to be Dresser's first all-American at ISU."
While 2018-19 was a step forward for Iowa State, Dresser says much work is left to do to elevate the Cyclones back into the national scene like he did consistently as the Hokies' head coach where his final five teams all finished in the top ten.
"I think we can kind of go in and say let's develop now, and I think from last year to this year was really about getting the guy sas a team," Dresser said. "Getting everybody as a team and on board and working hard for each other. When we started working hard for each other really good things started to happen."
Returning eight starters, and with three highly regarded wrestlers -- David Carr, Joel Shapiro and Francis Duggan -- who red-shirted, Dresser feels another jump forward will happen quickly.
"I learned that they fought hard and I learned that we have to get better," Dresser said. "I that is a coach cliche, but we got to get better at wrestling.
"We will find out which guys that really want to be out there on Saturday (at NCAA championships), because to get out there on Saturday is really what the goal is, but dang, it is hard, and you got to really want it. If you really want it you will go back to work and develop."
Miklus, Dresser added, will be a tough man to replace more so for his leadership and ability to make his teammates relax and wrestle free.
"I hope we found eight leaders and they are all coming back," Dresser said. "If we found eight leaders than we are going to be really good."