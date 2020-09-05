After recent improvements, Briar Cliff looks for another step forward

SIOUX CITY — The group of seniors at Briar Cliff has already been a part of a major turnaround with the Chargers football program.
Two years ago, Briar Cliff had its first winning season in the program's history when the Chargers went 6-5. While the Chargers finished the 2019 season below .500, it was only one game under the mark at 5-6, giving Briar Cliff 11 wins in a two-year stretch.
Now the Chargers want to take that next step after finishing sixth in the Great Plains Conference two years ago and fifth in league play last season.
"We are trying to go to the playoffs," Briar Cliff senior defensive back Mike Green said. "I believe we are (ready to get over that hurdle). We've been working really hard this offseason. I know everything has been thrown out of whack with this pandemic but we've been focusing on beating Jamestown (in the season-opener) and that's a step in the right direction."
Briar Cliff's season-opener is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at home on Memorial Field against Jamestown. The Jimmies beat Briar Cliff 31-10 to end the 2019 season.
With an inexperienced offense, the Chargers will have to lean on the defense early on until the other side of the ball finds its footing.
While there are some key losses, Briar Cliff returns a number of standout players from a defense that ranked 11th nationally with 292.2 yards allowed per game.
In the secondary, junior starting cornerback Patrick Gassant, who had 29 tackles, returns and Green will see a bigger role after appearing in 10 games and registering 12 tackles. The Chargers are missing Markel Roby, who is out with an injury, but Green feels the secondary will be just as strong as it was last season.
Briar Cliff was 13th in the nation in defensive pass efficiency at 103.2 and the Chargers were 21st in the nation with 172.8 passing yards allowed per game.
"I think we are going to be real scary (on defense)," Green said. "I think we are still a good secondary. We have Alijah Muhammed and Donald Garland and they are really good. Good hitters, good ball trackers, all of that. We have to stay disciplined with our eyes and our assignments. Just do our job and we will be able to keep up."
Opposing quarterbacks weren't given much time to throw, either. Briar Cliff was 32nd in the nation with 26 total sacks.
Returning senior All-American defensive lineman Robert Robinson played a big role in the Chargers pass rush as he accounted for 10 of those sacks. He also had 21 tackles for a loss.
Robinson said he's always learning, though, and the 260-pound lineman could be even more of a force this season.
"Everything is down, but there is always something out there, that you are missing something but you don't know what it is," Robinson said. "Always trying to learn and something is going to click and it's like, 'This is how it's going to go.' I've gotta prove something to somebody. I am excited, thrilled, ready to play this year."
Robinson will once again play next to Asi Tupua, who had 7.5 tackles for loss last season.
The onus will be on the offense once again this season for the Chargers, who only averaged 256.8 yards per game.
Briar Cliff is still trying to determine who the starting quarterback will be. The Chargers have four quarterbacks on the roster - junior transfer John Bell and freshmen Cayden Mitchell, Isaiah Jones and Devrene Kahananui-Alejado.
There are also six running backs vying for time as well and 13 wide receivers on the roster who are working for a shot to be on the field consistently.
The one place Briar Cliff does return experience on offense is on the line, especially with junior Koryatt Woodruff returning after earning honorable mention All-American honors and being named to the first-team All-GPAC.
Last season the Chargers offensive line only allowed 13 sacks all season, the 14th fewest in the nation.
"I feel like the biggest key (on offense) is the offensive line," Woodruff said. "We are big, fast and mobile and that opens up a lot of opportunities for the other positions. I just think it all starts with the o-line. This team can be really good. We have loads of potential and talent at every position, on offense and defense.
"I feel like the sky is the limit as long as we just put the work in."
