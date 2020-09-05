After recent improvements, Briar Cliff looks for another step forward

In the secondary, junior starting cornerback Patrick Gassant, who had 29 tackles, returns and Green will see a bigger role after appearing in 10 games and registering 12 tackles. The Chargers are missing Markel Roby, who is out with an injury, but Green feels the secondary will be just as strong as it was last season.

Briar Cliff was 13th in the nation in defensive pass efficiency at 103.2 and the Chargers were 21st in the nation with 172.8 passing yards allowed per game.

"I think we are going to be real scary (on defense)," Green said. "I think we are still a good secondary. We have Alijah Muhammed and Donald Garland and they are really good. Good hitters, good ball trackers, all of that. We have to stay disciplined with our eyes and our assignments. Just do our job and we will be able to keep up."

Opposing quarterbacks weren't given much time to throw, either. Briar Cliff was 32nd in the nation with 26 total sacks.

Returning senior All-American defensive lineman Robert Robinson played a big role in the Chargers pass rush as he accounted for 10 of those sacks. He also had 21 tackles for a loss.

Robinson said he's always learning, though, and the 260-pound lineman could be even more of a force this season.