WATERLOO, Iowa | Needless to say, the Sioux City Musketeers welcomed a day off.
Blizzard warnings throughout the state prevented the Musketeers from returning to Sioux City following Saturday night’s 7-3 United States Hockey League loss at Young Arena to the Waterloo Blackhawks. No make-up date has been set for Sunday’s postponed home game at the Tyson Events Center against Sioux Falls.
Rich Zaber, president of the Musketeers, said Coach Luke Strand’s squad stayed overnight in Waterloo Saturday and began the bus trip Sunday morning.
The Musketeers, no doubt, welcomed a day of rest on the slow trip home in blizzard conditions following a three-game week. Injuries as of late have left Strand’s squad with only four defensemen for each of the last five games. The Musketeers have also been short forwards lately, as 11 played in Friday’s 6-2 setback to Sioux Falls, then 10 in Saturday’s loss at Waterloo.
Waterloo (30-13-4) had more depth in both departments. The Blackhawks, USHL’s second-leading scoring team with 179 goals, blitzed Sioux City (21-17-7) with three goals in the game’s first 6 ½ minutes, then snapped a 3-3 tie with four third-period goals.
Marcus Kallionkieli and Parker Ford each turned in a goal and an assist during the Musketeers’ valiant rally.
Kallionkieli scored off Ford’s assist with 39 seconds left until the first intermission. Ford then pulled Sioux City within 3-2 as he took advantage of assists from Kallionkieli and Jordan Steinmetz to score a power play goal at the 5:43 mark of the second period.
Two minutes later, Bobby Brink tied the game off an Anthony Kehrer assist. That spelled the end of the night for Waterloo goaltender Logan Stein.
Backup Sioux City goaltender Jake Sibell had made 18 straight saves in relief of starter Ben Kraws, who departed after yielding Griffin Ness’ unassisted goal that had given Waterloo a 3-0 lead at the 6:35 mark of the first period. However, Vladislav Firstov, the USHL’s rookie scoring leader with 46 points (21 goals, 25 assists), started a streak of four unanswered third-period goals from the Blackhawks, who were coming off Friday’s 8-0 thumping at Lincoln.
Joe Cassetti, Waterloo’s fifth-leading scorer with 28 points (15, 13), scored the last of his two goals in the third.
Sioux City will host Team USA’s 17-under squad Friday and Saturday at the Tyson Events Center. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m.