Aidan Vanderloo embraces challenge to play for Morningside men's basketball team

SIOUX CITY -- Aidan Vanderloo will always remember his experience this year at the University of Iowa, but the former East High School boys basketball standout decided it was time to come home.
Vanderloo announced Sunday night he was transferring to Morningside to play out his college basketball career, and he has four years to play under coach Jim Sykes and the Mustangs.
Vanderloo knew that if he was going to transfer, there was one choice for him, and that led to him choosing to come play for Morningside.
As Vanderloo put it, several family members have played various sports in the Mustangs athletic program, and he wanted to add his name to that list.
“It felt like second nature,” Vanderloo said. “ … I’m very excited to play for Morningside. It doesn’t have to be on the basketball court. These are great people to hang out with off the basketball court. I’m excited to get to know them and their families. It’s going to be an honor and a blessing for four years to work beside them.”
The decision to transfer wasn’t at the forefront of Vanderloo’s mind throughout the season. He was living the dream representing the Hawkeyes, getting a front row seat watching Iowa play out one of its most successful seasons in recent memory.
Vanderloo recalled what it was like to travel to the campuses in the Big Ten Conference, and marveled at the season junior Luka Garza had this year.
“It’s stuff I’ll never forget,” Vanderloo said. “It’s something I’ll hang onto for the rest of my life. Playing alongside those guys was awesome. Those are some good dudes. … Looking back on it, I had a front row seat to a great player (Garza) and a great year. Luka is one of my best friends and I told him multiple times throughout the year, ‘Take a deep breath and soak it all in.’ That’s some stuff nobody has ever done.”
Vanderloo knew, however, there wasn’t going to be much of a chance to play if he stuck around with the Hawkeyes. There were several good guards in front of him, including Jordan Bohannon, CJ Frederick and Connor McCaffery, just to name a few.
Vanderloo didn’t play a single game this season, and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery placed Vanderloo on redshirt for the entire year.
“My chances playing at Iowa are a little slimmer than playing (at Morningside),” Vanderloo said. “I would have to work at it for a couple years, and maybe someday get there. It was going to be tough for me to get minutes. I shouldn’t say it was a huge factor.”
Vanderloo admitted it was hard telling Coach McCaffery the news of his decision, and that McCaffery wished Vanderloo the best of luck moving forward and to keep in touch.
“I had to make sure to tell him I was very appreciative of the opportunity,” Vanderloo said. “It was one of the best years of my life. We both parted on good ways.”
Vanderloo shifted his sights toward back home.
“I was just missing home and missing my family,” Vanderloo said. “Coming home from the coronavirus situation made me realize I was missing a lot at home. Coming home early helps and being stuck here, I miss being around my brothers and sisters. It would be awesome to play in front of my family every night.”
Vanderloo helped East get to the state basketball tournament thrice, and that included a third-place finish in 2017.
Vanderloo is also the Black Raiders’ all-time leading scorer and also holds the school record for most career 3-pointers. He’s a three-time all-stater and was the Missouri River Conference freshman of the year.
During his senior year, Vanderloo was a 52.5 percent shooter and averaged 22.8 points per game. He was the fifth-highest scorer in Class 4A in 2018-19.
Vanderloo should bring some scoring to a Mustangs roster that loses two of their three top scorers.
Tyler Borchers led the Mustangs with 500 points in all 29 games while guard Alex Borchers put up 340 points.
Morningside’s No. 2 scorer, Zach Imig, averaged 13.7 ppg and was a 57.5 percent shooter on the season.
Le Mars’ Will Pottebaum had a solid freshman season, as he averaged 7.0 ppg.
“They’re crisp and clean, and they do everything by the book,” Vanderloo said of the Mustangs’ program. “They’re just a good team overall. They have a lot of shooters and a lot of guys who can do a lot of different things.”
Vanderloo knows he’s going to have some competition for playing time once practices begin for the Mustangs.
“You have to work for what you want,” Vanderloo said. “There’s no guarantees here either. This is just like any other college. I have to work hard to earn a spot. I think people in Sioux City take Morningside, Briar Cliff, Northwestern and Dordt for granted. In reality, this is some great basketball. These players are great players, there’s great teams. I’m ready to work.”
