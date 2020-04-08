Aidan Vanderloo embraces challenge to play for Morningside men's basketball team

“It’s stuff I’ll never forget,” Vanderloo said. “It’s something I’ll hang onto for the rest of my life. Playing alongside those guys was awesome. Those are some good dudes. … Looking back on it, I had a front row seat to a great player (Garza) and a great year. Luka is one of my best friends and I told him multiple times throughout the year, ‘Take a deep breath and soak it all in.’ That’s some stuff nobody has ever done.”

Vanderloo knew, however, there wasn’t going to be much of a chance to play if he stuck around with the Hawkeyes. There were several good guards in front of him, including Jordan Bohannon, CJ Frederick and Connor McCaffery, just to name a few.

Vanderloo didn’t play a single game this season, and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery placed Vanderloo on redshirt for the entire year.

“My chances playing at Iowa are a little slimmer than playing (at Morningside),” Vanderloo said. “I would have to work at it for a couple years, and maybe someday get there. It was going to be tough for me to get minutes. I shouldn’t say it was a huge factor.”

Vanderloo admitted it was hard telling Coach McCaffery the news of his decision, and that McCaffery wished Vanderloo the best of luck moving forward and to keep in touch.