Aidan Vanderloo transfers to Morningside

SIOUX CITY -- Aidan Vanderloo is coming home.
The former East High School boys basketball standout Sunday announced on Twitter that he was transferring to Morningside.
Vanderloo spent one season with the Iowa men's basketball program.
The 6-foot-2 freshman redshirted with the Hawkeyes, and Vanderloo was a non-scholarship athlete, according to his bio on Iowa's web site.
Vanderloo is East's all-time leading scorer, and he averaged 24.0 points per game as a senior with the Black Raiders.
