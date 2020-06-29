Akrum Wadley: Playing for Iowa Hawkeyes a 'living nightmare'

He also wrote that Binns delivered punishments being handed down in situations where Wadley received no information about why he was being punished.

Wadley said the experience left him frustrated and indicated he thought about leaving the program on multiple occasions and once requested for Binns to “get me a therapist to speak to because no one in the football program would help us or listen to what we had to say.’’

The former Hawkeye went on to say he couldn’t recall the therapist’s name, but said he met with her once.

“She disappeared after that. No one told me where she went and no one was put in place after that,’’ Wadley wrote. “I didn’t want to ask too many questions because we would get punished for anything and everything but nothing that we even knew of.’’

Wadley said he is speaking out now to “save others’’ from what he went through.

“I am done giving them power over me,’’ Wadley wrote. “But if I could do it all over again, I wish I never played for the Iowa Hawkeyes. I would not encourage any future athletes or parents to send your kid to go play for the Iowa Hawkeyes under that current coaching staff.’’