Alex Borchers hits 2 FTs late, Morningside hangs on against Concordia
View Comments
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alex Borchers hits 2 FTs late, Morningside hangs on against Concordia

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside men's basketball team almost lost its No. 1 ranking the first day the Mustangs received it. Earlier on Wednesday, Morningside moved into the top spot in the NAIA poll.

Morningside came back from a five-point halftime deficit to take the lead in the second half against Concordia on Wednesday.

But after Zach Imig put the Mustangs up by three points with 3:08 remaining, Morningside didn't score against until almost three minutes later.

Concordia had a hard time taking advantage, though, but the Bulldogs did take a 71-70 lead with 1:19 remaining. The Bulldogs didn't score again.

Morningside's Alex Borchers was fouled with nine seconds remaining and he hit both free throws to put the Mustangs back up 72-71 and then Morningside called a timeout to draw up its defense.

Concordia had a chance to the lead again but Brevin Sloup missed the 3-pointer. Justin Wiersema got the rebound but his shot was off, allowing Morningside to remain undefeated in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 72-71 victory.

Morningside improved to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the GPAC. Concordia fell to 7-3 overall and 2-3 in the GPAC.

Tyler Borchers returned from an injury and had a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds and Imig finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Alex Borchers had 11 points and he was 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Morningside shot 46.8 percent in the game (29-of-62) but was only 2-of-12 from behind the arc and only 12-of-21 (57.1 percent) from the free throw line. The Mustangs only had six turnovers.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News