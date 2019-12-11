Alex Borchers hits 2 FTs late, Morningside hangs on against Concordia

SIOUX CITY -- The Morningside men's basketball team almost lost its No. 1 ranking the first day the Mustangs received it. Earlier on Wednesday, Morningside moved into the top spot in the NAIA poll.

Morningside came back from a five-point halftime deficit to take the lead in the second half against Concordia on Wednesday.

But after Zach Imig put the Mustangs up by three points with 3:08 remaining, Morningside didn't score against until almost three minutes later.

Concordia had a hard time taking advantage, though, but the Bulldogs did take a 71-70 lead with 1:19 remaining. The Bulldogs didn't score again.

Morningside's Alex Borchers was fouled with nine seconds remaining and he hit both free throws to put the Mustangs back up 72-71 and then Morningside called a timeout to draw up its defense.

Concordia had a chance to the lead again but Brevin Sloup missed the 3-pointer. Justin Wiersema got the rebound but his shot was off, allowing Morningside to remain undefeated in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with a 72-71 victory.

Morningside improved to 11-0 overall and 6-0 in the GPAC. Concordia fell to 7-3 overall and 2-3 in the GPAC.