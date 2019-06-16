Pole vaulter Helen Falda came to South Dakota after already having a breakout freshman season for UT Arlington.
Falda - who is from Torino, Italy - had a personal-best jump of 14-feet, 4.5-inches during the outdoor season and earned first-team All-American status. She decided to transfer and chose USD, which has earned the reputation of getting the most out of its pole vaulters with former United States Olympic pole vaulter Derek Miles as the head coach.
It was a successful first season for Falda at USD in 2017-18. She earned two second-team All-American finishes - one in the indoor and one in the outdoor season.
But she didn't get a new PR and missed out on another All-American first-team finish.
Falda wanted that PR and the first-team All-American finish this season.
The USD junior did hit a new personal best during the season, clearing 14-5.25. Then Falda qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship and was able to cross another accomplishment off her list.
Falda cleared 14-3.25 at the championships and while it wasn't a new personal best, it put her in seventh place, good enough for her second career first-team All-American finish.
"I am very happy for how my year went, especially my outdoor season and it went as I wanted, probably even more than what I expected," Falda said. "During my indoor season, my coach, Derek, and I were still figuring some things out. I finally got my personal record this season by about half an inch. It's not a lot but it's still a PR and that meant a lot to me."
The seventh-place finish is her best finish at the NCAA Championships. She finished in eighth place as a freshman at UT Arlington and was ninth last season with a vault of 14-1.25.
It's Falda's fifth All-American finish - three second teams and two first teams - but she only considers herself a two-time All-American.
"I believe the real deals are just the first-team All-Americans, so I consider myself a two-time All-American," Falda said. "It means a lot to me. It means I am up there among the best in the nation and considering how many people have the dream to get that award, it is just so amazing.
"I just think 'I work hard every day, I deserved this. I feel lucky to have a coach and a team that permits me to get there, to that podium, getting the award."
Falda's first-team All-American finish gives USD 22 All-American pole vault accolades since 2011 and four NCAA Championships. USD's Chris Nilsen won the men's pole vault title this season.
The pole vault field was loaded with upperclassmen this season. There were 15 seniors at the NCAA championships. Falda is the top returner coming into next season based on her height at the NCAA Championships and she is just one of two non-seniors in the top-15.
Falda thinks she is close to reaching new heights next season.
"During my outdoor season, every piece started to come together and (coach Miles and I) both know we are so close to figuring everything out and then we'll go big," Falda said. "My confidence is stronger and I am strongly looking forward to what the future holds."
While the NCAA season is done and Falda is already back in Italy, her offseason schedule is already packed. Falda, who competed for CUS Pisa in high school, plans to compete throughout the summer.
"I am going to compete in Italy for my club and hopefully at the world university games for my country," Falda said. "I'll put myself in meets with good conditions where I can try and do another personal record or two."