American Rivers Conference commissioner Chuck Yrigoyen gives background on fall sports decision

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chuck Yrigoyen doesn’t consider postponing the majority of the American Rivers Conference fall sports season a failure.

The commissioner of the local NCAA Division III conference — which includes Buena Vista University in Storm Lake — did call the decision a disappointment.

The American Rivers Conference announced on Aug. 11 that it would move the football, volleyball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer seasons to the spring due to safety concerns around COVID-19.

That move followed the direction taken by other NCAA conferences that have cancelled or postponed competition this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I do feel that it's disappointing that we were not able to at least give it a try, but you know the reality is that we really were not given an option,” Yrigoyen said. “Another option could have been just canceling like the NCAA did with their fall championships. I guess one extreme option would have been, we're not going to do fall sports.

“You know, our primary goal was to try to get something done in the fall so that we could avoid that kind of overload in the spring,” Yrigoyen said. “But if that's what it came to, that the schools and the conference office would just essentially try to figure out a way to get it done.”