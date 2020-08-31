American Rivers Conference commissioner Chuck Yrigoyen gives background on fall sports decision

Chuck Yrigoyen doesn’t consider postponing the majority of the American Rivers Conference fall sports season a failure.
The commissioner of the local NCAA Division III conference — which includes Buena Vista University in Storm Lake — did call the decision a disappointment.
The American Rivers Conference announced on Aug. 11 that it would move the football, volleyball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer seasons to the spring due to safety concerns around COVID-19.
That move followed the direction taken by other NCAA conferences that have cancelled or postponed competition this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I do feel that it's disappointing that we were not able to at least give it a try, but you know the reality is that we really were not given an option,” Yrigoyen said. “Another option could have been just canceling like the NCAA did with their fall championships. I guess one extreme option would have been, we're not going to do fall sports.
“You know, our primary goal was to try to get something done in the fall so that we could avoid that kind of overload in the spring,” Yrigoyen said. “But if that's what it came to, that the schools and the conference office would just essentially try to figure out a way to get it done.”
The straw that broke the camel’s back was the lack of testing schools would have been able to do at the institutions. The NCAA released a recommendation earlier in the month stating “that testing will be performed in accordance with local/federal mandates and school policy in the same way it is for the broader student population.”
The NCAA changed its tone from recommended testing to mandated testing, and that was a hurdle the A-R-C couldn’t overcome, according to Yrigoyen.
“There really just wasn't any option for us because of the cost and the logistics of testing. Cost, meaning if a school decided to try and bring all of that testing obligation in-house, that's a huge cost,” Yrigoyen said. “And that, ‘We can't do this,’ could have been lots of positive tests in the preseason, or positive tests after we started to compete against each other, or word from above that the testing piece was going to become a requirement and not a recommendation. And so that's what we got.”
The conference was ready to play. Yrigoyen, the presidents and athletic directors wanted to get something done, and the A-R-C was one of the last D-III conferences to move football, volleyball and soccer to the spring.
“We were not doing this to be the test case,” Yrigoyen said. “It was just a standalone statement that we were going to try and get it done. And if that meant that we were going to be the last group standing, then so be it. But, there were a bunch of other conferences that held on pretty long.”
When the NCAA ruled that testing was mandatory, Yrigoyen and the conference’s athletic directors were just about to release schedules after approval from the presidents.
The schools’ presidents approved of a five-game fall schedule, and the conference was going to be broken up into two divisions.
Buena Vista would have been in a four-team division, joined up with Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln, Neb., Simpson in Indianola and Central College in Pella.
The other five A-R-C schools — Coe, Dubuque, Loras, Luther and Wartburg — would have played each other in a five-game season.
“The reason for those numbers was that the NCAA has given Division III the latitude to schedule up to 50% of the regular conference or contest minimum,” Yrigoyen said. “So in the case of football, the contest maximum in football is ten, and so the new number was five. And that was put in place to preserve eligibility for those student athletes who then would want to come back in the fall of 2021 to compete.”
Yrigoyen is glad, however, that the cross country, men’s and women’s golf and women’s tennis seasons will be played this fall.
Buena Vista’s first fall event is at 10 a.m. Thursday, as the Beavers men’s golf team plays in the Wartburg Triangular. The other three teams play on Saturday to open those seasons.
The men’s golf tournament will be the first athletic event for BVU since March 8, when the softball team lost in a 4-3 game against Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Rosemont, Ill.
Yrigoyen’s main focus now shifts to keeping the golf, tennis and cross country athletes healthy throughout the fall.
In the case of cross country, for example, there will be a series of triangulars — three schools competing against one another — to enhance safety while having a high level of competition.
In golf, the conference will send teams out in team waves so that there’s no mixing and matching of A-R-C competitors.
"We do feel a lot of this is going to fall on the student athletes, to make sure that they are doing the things in practice and in competition that will give them the best opportunity to complete a season," Yrigoyen said.
