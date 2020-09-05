An opening day like no other at Kinnick Stadium

Participating in the ‘Wave’ has a special meaning to Ulrich, who stood next to his daughter Haidyn as they waved while Wave on Wave, the song played when fans participate at the end of the first quarter, was being played through the speaker of a van parked nearby.

“My daughter had leukemia, so the ‘Wave’ hits home for us,’’ Ulrich said. “She had great treatment there and as a family, this is our chance to give back. It’s an emotional moment for us every game. There just isn’t a game today, but we’re still here for the kids.’’

They were among several groups of Hawkeye fans who showed up at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

Some stood outside the facility’s locked gates, pointing out spots inside where fans would have filled seats.

Others posed for pictures by the Kinnick statue or looked at the bronze replica of Duke Slater that is part of artwork attached to the stadium’s new north end zone grand stand.

Compared to the bustle of a game day things were quiet along Evashevski Drive, the street named for a former Hawkeye coach which runs along the north side of the stadium.

Even the sidewalks in downtown Iowa City were empty adjacent to the rarely plentiful parking spaces in front of the Pentacrest.