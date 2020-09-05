An opening day like no other at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Blue skies. Pleasant temperatures. Gentle breeze.
Saturday would have been about as perfect of a day Kinnick Stadium has ever seen for an Iowa football season opener.
The only thing missing on what was scheduled to be the Hawkeye season opener was the football.
And the fans.
And the aroma of brats being cooked on a tailgate grill as fans walk around sipping a soda or clutching a “big ass turkey leg,’’ traditional fare sold by one of the vendors under tents along Melrose Avenue across the street from a plaza where fans congregate to welcome the Hawkeye players to the stadium on game day.
There were no players stepping off of buses, placing a hand on the helmet of the Nile Kinnick statue that sits outside of the stadium named after the Hawkeyes’ lone Hesiman Trophy recipient.
There was no Hawkeye Marching Band warming up the crowd with a pregame performance in a nearby rec building before marching through a lot filled with tailgate gatherings and into the stadium.
“It seems so strange being here with it being so quiet, the parking lots so empty,’’ fan Nick Ulrich of Cedar Rapids said as he waited outside of the stadium Saturday morning to participate in the only traditional game day activity on a non-traditional opening day.
He was around two dozen people who showed up to take part in an impromptu Kinnick Wave, maintaining the tradition of Hawkeye fans waving to children currently across the street from the stadium at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
“The game might not be going on, but the kids, they still need our support,’’ fan Robert Seamans of Ottumwa said. “The ‘Wave,’ it’s a big part of game day and when I saw somebody suggest this, I knew I wanted to be a part of it.’’
Wearing an Iowa football jersey, Seamans looked toward the upper level of the hospital tower, where a couple of little hands could be seen waving back to the group that included fans as well as members of the Iowa cheerleading squad and the program’s mascot, Herky.
“I get why the games aren’t going on now, but I hope they get to play soon,’’ Seamans said. “If we get a chance to come games in November or December, we’ll be here.’’
An Iowa season ticket holder for the past decade, Ulrich said he missed the chance to sip a Busch Light or two with friends before the game and enjoy a good view of the start of another Hawkeye season.
“It’s what we do in the fall. High school football, college football, it’s what fall is about in Iowa and already, we’re missing it,’’ Ulrich said.
Participating in the ‘Wave’ has a special meaning to Ulrich, who stood next to his daughter Haidyn as they waved while Wave on Wave, the song played when fans participate at the end of the first quarter, was being played through the speaker of a van parked nearby.
“My daughter had leukemia, so the ‘Wave’ hits home for us,’’ Ulrich said. “She had great treatment there and as a family, this is our chance to give back. It’s an emotional moment for us every game. There just isn’t a game today, but we’re still here for the kids.’’
They were among several groups of Hawkeye fans who showed up at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
Some stood outside the facility’s locked gates, pointing out spots inside where fans would have filled seats.
Others posed for pictures by the Kinnick statue or looked at the bronze replica of Duke Slater that is part of artwork attached to the stadium’s new north end zone grand stand.
Compared to the bustle of a game day things were quiet along Evashevski Drive, the street named for a former Hawkeye coach which runs along the north side of the stadium.
Even the sidewalks in downtown Iowa City were empty adjacent to the rarely plentiful parking spaces in front of the Pentacrest.
Saturday was supposed to be the Hawkeyes’ season opener, a day when Iowa was originally scheduled to welcome Northern Iowa to town, a day when a revised schedule had the Hawkeyes opening Big Ten play at home against Maryland.
But the Swarm did not take the field to AC/DC’s Back in Black on Saturday, the start of the season paused because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision made by Big Ten university leaders that silenced the energy that typifies a game day in a university community.
The Hawkeyes will one day return to Kinnick as soon the coronavirus and administrators allow, perhaps later this fall, possibly into the winter, and then fans may again have a chance to join in the singing of “In Heaven There is No Beer,’’ the traditional victory polka played after an Iowa win.
It’s a day that can’t get here soon enough for the fans who showed up at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.
“It feels like football season here today, perfect weather,’’ Seamans said. “I can’t wait to get back in there and watch the Hawks again. I’m ready for that. I think everybody is.’’
