Andrew Jones scored 23 as No. 4 Texas holds off Iowa State

The Longhorns had a sluggish start in their return home to an empty arena. Texas didn't allow any fans as the Austin area battles a surge of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.

“Really happy to win tonight in a game that easily could’ve been a trap for us coming off of Kansas,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said. “It was really just a weird feeling in there with no fans.”

Iowa State jumped to an early lead behind forward Solomon Young before the Longhorns sprinted to halftime with a closing fury that saw Jones slice his way for layups and Sims and Kai Jones dominate the Cyclones on the boards.

Texas turned its offense inside-out in the second half with three rapid-fire 3-pointers that pushed the lead as high as 15. Iowa State trimmed it under 10 before freshman Greg Brown made a 3-pointer from the left wing, then followed with a driving, stretching left-handed layup that put the Longhorns up 57-43.

Iowa State now has four losses to opponents that were ranked in the Top 10 when they met.

“We're making incremental steps,” Cyclones guard Jalen Coleman-Lands said. “There is little room for error when you are playing the top teams in the nation.”

BIG PICTURE