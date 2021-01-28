Anticipation is over: Iowa-Illinois matchup finally is at hand

The two teams were on a collision course to possibly meet again in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals but that March 8 game ended up being the last game played by either team. The Big Ten tournament and NCAA tournament were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps that is why that loss to the Illini remains so vivid in the memory of Garza, who also pulled out of the NBA draft to play one more season at the college level.

“Obviously, when your season ends, you always think about the last game because it’s just the last imprint on your mind,’’ Garza said. “Obviously, that was a great game. We kind of got ourselves down in a hole but we fought back and got ourselves back in the game … It’s definitely something that sticks in your head.

“We’re just really excited for this matchup,’’ he added. “We know how important this game is to us. We always say the next game is the most important game on the schedule so we’re going to really focus on sticking to the game plan and executing the game plan to the best of our abilities.’’

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery downplayed any animosity between the two programs.