Sioux City East's Gabe Wagner, right, battles to the finish line in the 4x200 meter relay at the Drake Relays in Des Moines.

 Matthew Putney

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A number of area high school athletes put together top-eight finishes at the Drake Relays on Friday.

West's Hope Wagner finished in seventh place in the girls shot put with a toss of 38-feet, 9.5-inches. Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central's Emily Kraft was 13th with a toss of 36-9.75 and Spencer's Josie Heisinger was 15th (36-8.75).

Bishop Heelan's Amber Aesoph finished in seventh place in the 800 in 2:12.41, breaking her own school record with the personal best time. East's Kaia Downs was 13th in 2:18.79.

The East boys 4x200 relay team finished in seventh place with a time of 1:29.79. Sergeant Bluff-Luton was 18th in 1:31.54.

MVAOCOU's Dylan Blake finished in seventh place in the 800 with a personal best time of 1:58.30.

OABCIG's Sydney Durbin was ninth in the girls high jump after clearing 5-2.

East's Ardell Inlay was 14th in the boys long jump with a distance of 20-4.5.

East was 14th in the girls sprint medley relay in 1:51.74.

Spirit Lake was 17th in the boys distance medley relay in 3:40.08 and Sergeant Bluff-Luton was 19th in 3:41.48.

The East girls were 21st in the 4x200 relay in 1:48.04.

Dordt was third in the men's 4x800 relay with a time of 7:42.64. Northwestern was 10th in 7:51.80 and Morningside was 12th in 7:54.34.

Northwestern was fifth in the women's 4x800 relay with a time of 9:24.43. Morningside was eighth in 9:30.40 and Dordt was ninth in 9:31.57.

USD's Josey Starner was fifth in the javelin with a toss of 142-6. Teammate Mary Wester was 23rd with a toss of 116-1 and USD's Lauren Salerno was 26th with a toss of 110-1.

The Dordt men's sprint medley team finished in fifth place in the college division with a time of 3:29.07.

USD's Jack Durst was sixth in the high jump after clearing 6-9.75. Teammate Deshonn Brown was ninth in 6-8 and USD's Travis Larson and Northwestern's Jackson Johnson were both 16th after clearing 6-6.

The Dordt women's sprint medley team finished in sixth place in the college division with a time of 4:06.59. Morningside was 15th in 4:16.62.

USD's Armand Khan was eighth in the men's javelin with a toss of 183-1. Dordt's Jeff Stellingwerf was ninth with a toss of 182-5.

The USD women's 4x800 relay team finished in eighth place in 8:56.16.

The USD men's 4x1600 relay team finished in ninth place in 17:31.33.

The USD women's 4x1600 relay team finished in 10th place in 20:37.38.

USD's Madelin Huglen was 12th in the women's 1,500 run in 4:30.05.

USD's Ben Hammer was 13th in the shot put with a toss of 57-0. Teammate Jackson Coker was 24th with a toss of 49-7.75 and USD's Kino Dunkley was 25th with a toss of 48-10.75.

USD's Callie Henrich was 13th in the women's shot put with a toss of 47-2.5.

USD's Molly Schiermeyer was 16th in the discus with a toss of 146-8 and teammate Emilee Shostrom was 22nd in 134-2.

USD's Tasheka Gordon finished in 18th place in the women's 200 in 25.00.

USD's Samara Spencer was 21th in the long jump with a distance of 18-4.5.

