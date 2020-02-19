AREA COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside wins on the road, BCU wins in OT

DORDT 63, MOUNT MARTY 42: The Defenders closed the second quarter on a 13-3 run, and never gave the Lancers a chance to make a comeback.

The Lancers led 14-12 at the beginning of the second quarter.

Erika Feenstra broke the tie with a free throw, and she later hit two more. Payton Harmsen also hit a 3-pointer in that stretch.

Feenstra led the Defenders with 13 points. Rachel Evavold scored 10.

NORTHWESTERN 63, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 58: Sammy Blum hit the go-ahead basket with 6:23 left in the game, and the Red Raiders held that lead for the rest of the game.

The game was close throughout the night, and Northwestern's largest lead was eight early in the third quarter.

There were six ties and four lead changes.

Dakota Wesleyan struggled to hit many 3s on Wednesday in the Corn Palace, as the Tigers were 3-for-21 from deep range.

Blum led the Red Raiders with 23 points, as she hit six 3s. Bre Schuiteman scored 12 points.

Kynedi Cheeseman led DWU with 17 points.

MEN'S BASKETBALL