AREA COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Morningside wins on the road, BCU wins in OT

OMAHA, Neb. — The Morningside College women's basketball team scored 26 fourth-quarter points on Wednesday en route to a 79-47 win on the road.
Morningside had four players who scored in double figures. Sophia Peppers led the Mustangs with 15 points.
Jordyn Moser hit three 3-pointers en route to a 13-point game. Sierra Mitchell scored 12 points and Taylor Rodenburgh scored 10.
The Mustangs' defense held the Flames to 17 percent shooting in the second half. The Flames were 5-for-29 from the floor in the second half en route to just 15 second-half points.
BRIAR CLIFF 77, JAMESTOWN 70 (OT): The Chargers outscored the Jimmies 13-6 in overtime to get the road win.
Taylor Lamprecht scored six points in the overtime to help the Chargers get the win.
Madelyn Deitchler broke the ice in overtime on a layup following an offensive rebound, then Lamprecht scored the next five points in OT.
Alyssa Carley hit a 3-pointer with 50 seconds left in regulation that gave the Chargers a late lead, but Jamestown hit free throws late to force overtime.
Deitchler led BCU with 16 points, and freshman Payton Slaughter scored 13. Lamprecht had nine points.
DORDT 63, MOUNT MARTY 42: The Defenders closed the second quarter on a 13-3 run, and never gave the Lancers a chance to make a comeback.
The Lancers led 14-12 at the beginning of the second quarter.
Erika Feenstra broke the tie with a free throw, and she later hit two more. Payton Harmsen also hit a 3-pointer in that stretch.
Feenstra led the Defenders with 13 points. Rachel Evavold scored 10.
NORTHWESTERN 63, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 58: Sammy Blum hit the go-ahead basket with 6:23 left in the game, and the Red Raiders held that lead for the rest of the game.
The game was close throughout the night, and Northwestern's largest lead was eight early in the third quarter.
There were six ties and four lead changes.
Dakota Wesleyan struggled to hit many 3s on Wednesday in the Corn Palace, as the Tigers were 3-for-21 from deep range.
Blum led the Red Raiders with 23 points, as she hit six 3s. Bre Schuiteman scored 12 points.
Kynedi Cheeseman led DWU with 17 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 93, NORTHWESTERN 76: The Tigers rushed out to an 11-2 run and that set the tone for the remainder of the night.
Despite the loss, Trent Hilbrands led the Red Raiders with 38 points. He was 13-for-21 and hit four 3s. Hilbrands also made all eight of his free throw attempts.
Jay Small assisted with 11 points.
Koln Oppold led DWU with 32 points.