AREA COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside puts 56 up against top-15 defense in win

SEWARD, Neb. -- After Dordt fell just short last week against Morningside, Concordia was the next team up to try and snap the Mustangs' 35-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs seemed up to the task at first, too, scoring a touchdown three minutes into the game for a 7-0 lead.

Concordia's advantage was short-lived. Less than four minutes later, Morningside tied the game and then took the lead before the end of the quarter.

Morningside had a four-point lead going into the second quarter that grew to 19 by half and 26 at the start of the fourth against Concordia's top-15 defense. The Mustangs went on to win their 36th straight game as Morningside defeated Concordia 56-22 on Saturday.

Morningside (7-0) racked up 649 yards of total offense in the game with 449 coming through the air and 200 on the ground.

Mustang quarterback Joe Dolincheck was highly efficient as he went over 2,000 yards passing on the season. The junior completed 30-of-37 passes for 442 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.