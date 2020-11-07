AREA COLLEGE FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside puts 56 up against top-15 defense in win

SEWARD, Neb. -- After Dordt fell just short last week against Morningside, Concordia was the next team up to try and snap the Mustangs' 35-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs seemed up to the task at first, too, scoring a touchdown three minutes into the game for a 7-0 lead.
Concordia's advantage was short-lived. Less than four minutes later, Morningside tied the game and then took the lead before the end of the quarter.
Morningside had a four-point lead going into the second quarter that grew to 19 by half and 26 at the start of the fourth against Concordia's top-15 defense. The Mustangs went on to win their 36th straight game as Morningside defeated Concordia 56-22 on Saturday.
Morningside (7-0) racked up 649 yards of total offense in the game with 449 coming through the air and 200 on the ground.
Mustang quarterback Joe Dolincheck was highly efficient as he went over 2,000 yards passing on the season. The junior completed 30-of-37 passes for 442 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
Two of the touchdowns went to Reid Jurgensmeier, who had seven receptions for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Jamal Albousafi led the Mustangs with 10 catches and he had 97 yards and Zach Norton had a breakout game with five receptions for 115 yards and a score.
Running back Arnijae Ponder came close to 5,000 career rushing yards as he ran for 157 yards and three scores on 26 carries. Anthony Sims added 39 yards and a score on eight carries.
Concordia (4-3) came into the game averaging 144.7 yards on the ground per game. Morningside held the Bulldogs to 15 rushing yards.
The Mustangs had 11 tackles for loss, led by Niklas Gustav, who had 4.5 tackles for a loss and both of Morningside's sacks. Joshua Miller led the team with nine tackles and two were for a loss. Isaac Pingel had an interception and Miller and Cooper Von Seggern each broke up two passes.
Concordia took the 7-0 lead on a Jonah Weyand 3-yard touchdown run and the Mustangs responded with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Jurgensmeier. Then with 2:48 left to go in the quarter, Norton hauled in a 71-yard scoring strike.
The Bulldogs made a 30-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in the quarter but the Mustangs once again responded quickly as Sim scored on a 5-yard run early in the second. Then Jurgenmeier caught a 25-yard touchdown pass for the 28-10 lead.
Concordia got a 28-yard touchdown pass from Blake Culbert to Art Anderson. Morningside extended its lead to 19 points when Ponder scored on a 1-yard run 37 seconds left before the half.
Ponder then scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and an 18-yard run early in the fourth for a 49-16 lead.
Davon Brees added a 1-yard touchdown run for Morningside and Concordia scored on a 1-yard run with 20 seconds left.
NORTHWESTERN 62, HASTINGS 10: Northwestern had little trouble with two-win Hastings. The Red Raiders scored 34 unanswered points in the first half as Hastings didn't score until the fourth quarter.
The Red Raiders had 564 yards of total offense, held Hasting to only 223 yards Northwestern picked up a dominant 62-10 victory on Saturday in Hastings, Nebraska, to improve to 6-1 on the season. Hastings falls to 2-5.
Tyson Kooima was 18-of-26 passing for 221 yards and three scores and he ran for 79 yards and a touchdown. Shane Solberg had six receptions for 117 yards and two scores and Konner McQuillian had 12 carries for 68 yards and a score and he caught a touchdown pass. Five different players ran for a touchdown for the Red Raiders on Saturday.
Trevor Rozeboom led Northwestern with 10 tackles, Jake Lynott had an interception and T.J. Jones had two tackles for a loss.
McQuillan made it a 7-0 game early with a 1-yard touchdown run and then Kooima hit McQuillan later in the quarter for an 8-yard touchdown for the 14-0 lead.
Kooima scored on a 6-yard run, Drake Brezina found the end zone on a 2-yard score and the Red Raiders got a 46-yard field goal from Jackson Hofland and a 41-yard field goal from Eli Stader for a 34-0 lead.
Kooima hit Solberg twice in the third quarter for touchdowns, the first one a 31-yard strike and the second one went for 40 yards. Logan Meyer added a 1-yard touchdown run for a 55-0 lead going into the fourth.
Hastings got on the board with a field goal but the Red Raiders got the points back when Garrett Packer scored on a 4-yard run for 62 points.
Hastings scored a touchdown with 19 seconds remaining.
