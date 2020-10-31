AREA COLLEGE SPORTS: Morningside, Briar Cliff men both win

College men's basketball
MORNINGSIDE 79, KANSAS WESLEYAN 73: Trey Brown scored 17 points to lead the Mustangs to a season-opening win in a men's college basketball game at the Kansas Wesleyan Classic in Salina, Kan., Friday evening.
Trey Power also had 15 points and Conner Hill 10 for Morningside, which led 45-37 at the half and by as many as 14 points after the break. Brown also led the Mustangs with six rebounds.
BRIAR CLIFF 64, BELLEVUE 56: The Chargers got 15 points from both Quinn Vesey and Quinten Vasa and rallied from a halftime deficit to clip the Bruins in a game at the Bellevue Classic men's basketball tournament in Bellevue, Neb., Saturday.
Jaden Kleinhesselink also had 12 points and 12 rebounds while Nick Hoyt added 10 points for Briar Cliff, which lost to Bellevue 82-79 on its home court a week ago.
The Chargers (2-1) trailed 29-26 at the half and after the Bruins made the first shot of the second half to go ahead 31-26, Briar Cliff went on a 15-2 run to take the lead for good.
College volleyball
MORNINGSIDE 3, DOANE 0: Krista Zenk had nine kills to lead the Mustangs to a 25-21, 25-12, 25-17 win over the Tigers in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.
Caitlin Makovika also had eight kills for Morningside (9-8 overall and 7-6 GPAC). Amara Austin also had six blocks and Kayla Harris 14 digs to lead the Mustangs.
The Mustangs travel to take on Northwestern Tuesday.
BRIAR CLIFF 3, HASTINGS 2: The Chargers outlasted Hastings in five sets at Newman Flanagan Center Saturday taking a 25-21, 25-18, 18-25, 20-25, 15-9 win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match.
Grace Hanno had 19 kills to lead Briar Cliff, including kills on the final two points of the match. Toria Andre and Abbie Ericson also had 12 and 11 kills, respectively, for BCU. Hanno led the Chargers (9-14 overall and 4-11 GPAC) with 15 digs while Tannah Heath added 14 digs. Marueen Imrie had 28 assists and Madilyn Wagaman 24 assists for the winners.
NORTHWESTERN 3, HASTINGS 2: Makenzie Fink had 17 kills to rally the Raiders from two sets down to defeat the Broncos 23-25, 19-25, 25-18, 27-25, 15-10 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball match played in Orange City Saturday.
Emily Van Ginkel and Anna Wedel also had a dozen kills apiece for Northwestern, now 13-2 overall and 11-2 in the GPAC.
Emily Strasser led the Raiders with 24 digs and Lacey Reitz had 45 assists.
Taliyah Flores had 20 kills and 10 digs for Midland (7-7 overall and 6-6 GPAC).
College soccer
BRIAR CLIFF 3, JAMESTOWN 0: Briar Cliff moved to 8-0 with a win over the Jimmies in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer match at Faber Field Saturday.
The Chargers got the go-ahead goal in the eighth minute from Rodrigo Oliveira and led 1-0 at the half.
Sebastian Justiniano increased the lead to 2-0 in the 70th minute and wrapped up the scoring in the 76th minute with his second of the match. BCU had a 16-3 edge in shots and Leandro Faria earned the shutout without having to make a save. Jamestown drops to 4-5.
BRIAR CLIFF 3, JAMESTOWN 1: Flor Suarez scored twice to lead the Chargers to a win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer match at Faber Field Saturday.
Suarez scored off an assist from Taylor Hill in the second minute to give BCU the lead quickly. Jamestown got the equalizer in the 16th minute from Claire Struble before Suarez put the Chargers back up by a goal in the 26th minute.
Sonja Rao added an insurance score in the 81st minute for Briar Cliff (6-0-2). Rudy Campa earned the win in goal, stopping three shots. Jamestown is 8-4-0.
MORNINGSIDE 1, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 0: Oceanna Brenden scored the only goal of the match in the 47th minute to lead the Mustangs to a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccr win in Mitchell, S.D. Saturday.
Alexandra Homan earned her fourth shutout of the season in goal for Morningside (6-1-1 overall and 5-1-1 GPAC).
HASTINGS 1, DORDT 0 (OT): Hastings got a goal from Jacqueline Gilbert in the second overtime to win a women's college soccer match against Dordt 1-0 on Saturday.
Dordt is 6-6-2 overall and 5-5-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Hastings is 8-2 overall and 6-2 in the GPAC.
Hastings out shot Dordt 14-11. Elianna Van Hulzen had seven saves in the loss.
HASTINGS 6, DORDT 2: The Dordt men's socder team was within a goal at the half but Hastings scored three unanswered goals in the second half for the 6-2 victory.
Dordt falls to 3-11 overall and the Defenders are 2-9 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Hastings is 8-1 overall and in the GPAC.
Dordt was outshot 23-4 in the match. Brandon Hansen made 10 saves for the Defenders.
