AREA COLLEGE SPORTS: Morningside, Briar Cliff men both win

College soccer

BRIAR CLIFF 3, JAMESTOWN 0: Briar Cliff moved to 8-0 with a win over the Jimmies in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's soccer match at Faber Field Saturday.

The Chargers got the go-ahead goal in the eighth minute from Rodrigo Oliveira and led 1-0 at the half.

Sebastian Justiniano increased the lead to 2-0 in the 70th minute and wrapped up the scoring in the 76th minute with his second of the match. BCU had a 16-3 edge in shots and Leandro Faria earned the shutout without having to make a save. Jamestown drops to 4-5.

BRIAR CLIFF 3, JAMESTOWN 1: Flor Suarez scored twice to lead the Chargers to a win in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's soccer match at Faber Field Saturday.

Suarez scored off an assist from Taylor Hill in the second minute to give BCU the lead quickly. Jamestown got the equalizer in the 16th minute from Claire Struble before Suarez put the Chargers back up by a goal in the 26th minute.

Sonja Rao added an insurance score in the 81st minute for Briar Cliff (6-0-2). Rudy Campa earned the win in goal, stopping three shots. Jamestown is 8-4-0.