BROOKINGS, S.D.—University of South Dakota senior Megan Billington broke South Dakota’s 5,000-meter record en route to winning the event at the SDSU Classic on Saturday inside the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Billington crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 30.19 seconds, to break alumna Amber Eichkorn’s record of 16:31.95 from 2015. The time is a 16-second personal best for Billington, who battled down the stretch to defeat SDSU’s Rachel King by three seconds.
South Dakota also won the women’s 4x400-meter relay to cap off the meet Saturday evening. The quartet of sophomore Danielle Thompson, junior Ellie Wilson, sophomore Macy Heinz and senior Mallory Fine clocked 3:52.54.
Heinz dropped another two seconds off her collegiate best time for 800 meters earlier on Saturday with a runner-up finish in 2:10.81. She clocked the third-fastest time in USD program history.
Sophomore newcomer Aleksi Roesler finished runner-up in the 400 meters with a time of 48.11. The time ranks fifth in USD’s record books.
Senior Ethan Fenchel finished runner-up in the men’s weight throw with a toss of 67-8. He holds the school record of 68-3 ¼ while no other USD athlete has thrown past 65 feet in history.
Senior Lara Boman took fourth in the women’s weight with a distance of 68-1 ¾. She also holds USD’s school record with a mark of 70-5 and similarly, no other USD athlete has thrown past 60 feet.
Northwestern's 4x800-meter relay team of Kelsey Lang, Bre Harthoorn, Katrina Engebretson and Rebekah Muilenburg hit the provisional mark with a time of 9:36.00.
Peter Hollinger hit the provisional mark in the 800-meter run in 1:55.09.
Justus Adams was sixth in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.36.
The men's distance medley of Hollinger, Perkings Aiyegbeni, Caleb Benzing and Dylan Hendricks hit the provisional mark of 10:16.00.
In the final tune-up before the GPAC Championship next weekend, Dordt’s day was highlighted by the men’s 4x400 meter relay team qualifying for the NAIA National Championship meet and the women’s 4x800 met the provisional standard. On Friday the men’s distance medley relay team hit the automatic standard.
The 4x400 relay recorded a time of 3:18.78 on Friday while the women’s 4x800 recorded a time of 9:40.39.