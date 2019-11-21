Arens leads South Dakota women's basketball team to double-digit win over Missouri

Missouri led 17-16 after one quarter and had a 25-20 lead with 5:45 left in the second quarter before Duffy hit back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a 14-3 run the rest of the quarter and give South Dakota a little more breathing room, 34-28.

The USD lead grew to double digits by the 5:56 mark of the third quarter and the Coyotes were in control from there.

Missouri made eight 3-pointers in the first half but only one the rest of the game. USD, meanwhile was 11-for-22 from the arc, three each by Duffy and Arens.

“I’m proud of the young ladies, they played with incredible intensity, urgency and poise,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “Our fans gave us a big boost on the defensive end. In the second half it was difficult to communicate because of the noise. We were fortunate to have an SEC team come here and play. It was great learning opportunity.”

Plitzuweit has seen the improvement of her team each game this season, especially from Arens.

“She is playing extremely hard and we can count on her defensively at the same time,” Plitzuweit said. “She’s becoming more confident. We’ve talked about Allison graduated, not replacing it with one spot and everyone needed to raise that level.

“I could go through all the players, they are improving. Monica is one of them that has embraced and improved to take care of the ball and make good decisions. Allison did so many things for us.”

