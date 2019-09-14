SIOUX CITY -- Arnijae 'AP' Ponder had a dream the other night that he was going to have a big run in Morningside’s game Saturday against Dordt.
Last season Ponder had a 74-yard touchdown run against the Defenders. His dream told him this one was going to be longer.
Ponder’s dream came true.
With just over four minutes left in the second quarter and Morningside at its own 1-yard line, Ponder got the carry.
The line opened up a big hole from him and Ponder got past a tackler. He got a couple of downfield blocks and made it to the right sideline. He went the rest of the way for the 99-yard touchdown run, the longest run by six yards in Morningside’s history.
“I just saw daylight,” Ponder said. “It’s exciting. I heard the crowd as I broke off and I got down to the races and the crowd got louder. When I got the end zone, I was ready to celebrate with my team. I was really tired after that one.”
That run put Morningside up by two scores and the Mustangs controlled the rest of the game, defeating Dordt 56-14 at Edward Olsen Stadium.
It was the second touchdown run of the game for Ponder. On the previous drive, he scored on a 23-yard run to break the 7-7 tie.
Before those two touchdown runs, Ponder had 35 yards. He finished the game with 216 yards on only 18 carries for a 12.0 yards per carry average.
Even though he ran for more than 1,600 yards last season, it’s the first 200-yard game of Ponder’s career. He had 161 yards in a win over Northwestern last season.
“(That first run) broke things open. I felt like I had a great day, a great connection with my linemen. Shoutout to those boys up front,” Ponder said. “We came in with one goal and that was to dominate the day.”
Ponder’s career game moved the top-ranked Mustangs to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Morningside is 12-0 against Dordt. It’s the 17th straight win for Morningside, the 31st straight regular-season win for the Mustangs and the 35th straight GPAC victory.
Dordt did have a lead in the game. The Defenders opened the game with the ball and on the third play, Eli Boldan hauled in a deep pass and went 80 yards for the score and a 7-0 advantage.
But Morningside tied the game late in the first quarter and the Mustangs defense held Dordt, which fell to 1-2 and 0-1 in the GPAC, to 235 yards after the 80-yard scoring play (315 total yards).
“Obviously we have a ways to go before it goes our way in this game,” Dordt coach Joel Penner said. “What was different is our guys believed they could take the game. To get a program to that spot where they have belief, that’s 80 percent of the battle. The last 20 is now let’s go do it.”
Morningside finished the game with five sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery.
“(The score) was a freak thing. The corner had good coverage and the guy made a good play. After that, we weren’t going to let it get in our heads and we just locked in,” Morningside linebacker Joel Katzer said. “It’s really good to see when something freakish like that happens that we can calm down and keep playing our game. After that, we were good to go.”
Through two games, Morningside’s defense has only allowed 14 points and 517 yards of total offense. It’s how the Mustangs defense expected to start the season.
“A lot of us have been playing together for four years now and we really trust each other and we know where we are going to be,” Katzer said. “It’s an awesome feeling to play with each other. We are all good friends and it’s just a good time out there with each other.”
Katzer was the leader of Morningside’s defense on Saturday. He led the team with eight tackles, including 1.5 for loss. He also had a 64-yard interception return for a touchdown. He did get a block from his brother, Jacob, that sprung him free for the score.
“I just dropped back and (the quarterback) looked into my eyes and just threw it to me,” Joel Katzer said. “My brother picked up a really good block for me. I think he actually ran faster than me to pick up that block so I could get downfield. That was really awesome.”
Morningside tied the game at 7-7 with 3:55 left in the first quarter when Joe Dolincheck hit Austin Johnson for a 13-yard pass. Dolincheck finished the game with 279 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-35 passing. Bo Els had eight receptions for 76 yards. The Mustangs finished with 626 yards of total offense.
“We had some things we had to work out. Some of it might have been rust from the time out,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “We just didn’t come out real sharp. Once we got some things worked out in the rushing game, everything was alright.”
Ponder’s two touchdowns put Morningside up 21-7 and on the first drive of the third quarter, Dolincheck hit Sione Tuifua for a 12-yard touchdown.
Joel Katzer then had his interception return for a touchdown to put the Mustangs up 35-7.
Anthony Sims had two touchdown runs - five yards and 19 yards - in the fourth quarter and Tate Robards hit Tupak Kpeayah on a swing pass for a 33-yard touchdown to give Morningside its 56 points.
Dordt added a score with 9:01 left in the fourth when Jake Dodge hauled in Kaleb Maresh’s pass one-handed for a six-yard touchdown strike.
Ben Heuvelhorst had 84 yards receiving for Dordt.