As Huskers' struggles continue, work is underway to build future roster

LINCOLN, Neb. — As the Nebraska men's basketball team grinds through a week of practice in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, it might be natural, with seven days between games, to take a peek into the future.
It's already known the Huskers have a trio of sit-out transfers who figure to play large roles next season. Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker will be critical pieces in Nebraska's rotation, whether as starters or coming off the bench.
But what else? How is Nebraska's roster shaping up for 2020-21 and beyond?
Even with two junior college recruits already in the fold, there's still plenty to be decided. With the attrition that happens to nearly every college roster, available high school players, and all the other twists and turns that come with college basketball recruiting, the work toward next season's roster and beyond never really ends.
As of Wednesday, Western Nebraska's Teddy Allen and Chipola College's Lat Mayen are the only new players set to join the Huskers next season.
Allen's story is well-known. The former Boys Town standout who made stops at West Virginia and Wichita State leads all of junior college in scoring at 30.6 points per game while shooting 51% from the field, 41% from three-point range and 91% from the free-throw line.
It's not unexpected for Allen to be a statistical freak at the juco level, considering his lofty qualifications, and he'll be asked to do more of the same in Lincoln.
Mayen is a bit more of an unknown, but no less intriguing, prospect. The 6-foot-9, 205-pounder will immediately inject some sorely needed rebounding prowess into Nebraska's lineup. The native Australian is averaging 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for Chipola, but has seen his numbers jump to 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest in Chipola's eight conference games. He also shoots 41% from three-point range.
After those two, though, starts the real intrigue.
Nebraska has all its scholarships filled for this season. But current freshman Charlie Easley is only on scholarship for the spring semester, meaning that won't necessarily carry over into the fall.
That would open up one scholarship. Then there is attrition. It happens in every program, and Nebraska likely won't be the exception after almost completely rebuilding the roster after Hoiberg was hired.
To that end, Nebraska has remained active in pursuing 2020 targets.
Most recently, the Huskers put out an offer to Chipola point guard Malik Zachery. The 6-2 Syracuse, New York, native and teammate of Mayen is on a medical redshirt this season after undergoing finger surgery, and would have three years of eligibility remaining.
The offer to Zachery came Monday, shortly after high school point guard Carter Whitt completed an official visit to Lincoln.
Ranked as the No. 64 overall player in the country, Whitt, a North Carolina native, is currently a 2021 recruit that could also reclassify to 2020. He visited Lincoln for the Penn State game, just a few days after NU head coach Fred Hoiberg and assistant Matt Abdelmassih flew to North Carolina to visit him.
Whitt has a glut of offers, including Indiana and Maryland in the Big Ten, and nearly half of the ACC.
Thursday, Nebraska sent out two more offers to two more guards: 6-foot-4 2021 prospect Zarique Nutter from New Jersey, and Ziare Wells, a 6-foot-6 guard who will graduate from South Shore in Brooklyn in 2021, but appears set for a post-graduate year before becoming a 2022 recruit.
Of course, Nebraska already has a pretty good point guard in Cam Mack, who's only a sophomore.
But think of it like Nebraska football and quarterbacks: in Hoiberg's system, just like Scott Frost's, you better have more than one capable trigger man to make everything go.
Two more 2020 NU targets completing their senior years of high school are Minnesota guard Kerwin Walton and California forward Tibet Gorener.
The 6-5 Walton has reappeared on Nebraska's radar after initially receiving a Husker offer back in April. NU has shown renewed interest in Walton since Lincoln North Star's Donovan Williams decided to reopen his recruitment.