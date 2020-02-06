As Huskers' struggles continue, work is underway to build future roster

It's not unexpected for Allen to be a statistical freak at the juco level, considering his lofty qualifications, and he'll be asked to do more of the same in Lincoln.

Mayen is a bit more of an unknown, but no less intriguing, prospect. The 6-foot-9, 205-pounder will immediately inject some sorely needed rebounding prowess into Nebraska's lineup. The native Australian is averaging 11.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for Chipola, but has seen his numbers jump to 16.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest in Chipola's eight conference games. He also shoots 41% from three-point range.

After those two, though, starts the real intrigue.

Nebraska has all its scholarships filled for this season. But current freshman Charlie Easley is only on scholarship for the spring semester, meaning that won't necessarily carry over into the fall.

That would open up one scholarship. Then there is attrition. It happens in every program, and Nebraska likely won't be the exception after almost completely rebuilding the roster after Hoiberg was hired.

To that end, Nebraska has remained active in pursuing 2020 targets.