Ashley Joens clutch free throws win the game for Iowa State

AMES — If you gave Bill Fennelly the option of having Ashley Joens take two free throws to win the game, every game — he’d take it every time.

On Saturday in Hilton Coliseum, he got his preference. Joens stepped to the line four times in the final 20 seconds. She went 4-4 and Iowa State went from down one to up three.

Iowa State beat West Virginia 61-58 thanks to the clutch free throw shooting of Joens, who finished with 29 points and 13 rebounds.

“I’m not worried when she has the ball late in the game,” Fennelly said. “She wants to be there. Some kids sort of want to be there — she wants to be there and she accepts the responsibility of, ‘If I make it, I’m supposed to and if I miss it, I’m willing to do it again.’

“That’s a great thing and a great skill that’s not talked about enough.”

Joens was in a similar situation on Feb. 8 against Oklahoma. She stepped to the line with nine seconds left in that game and she sealed the win for Iowa State in that game as well.