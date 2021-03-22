Ashley Joens leads Iowa State to first-round NCAA Tournament win

Joens reciprocated the appreciation her teammates have for her.

“My teammates did a great job of getting me the ball in good positions,” Joens said, “and Coach is always setting up plays that puts us all in a great position to score.”

Joens missed most of the second quarter and the final three minutes of the third quarter with foul trouble.

“I told her before the game, you have to get 40 if they don’t double team you,” Fennelly said. “And I think she could’ve gotten 40 if she didn’t get in foul trouble.”

While she was on the bench, Maddie Wise stepped up and was as impactful as she’s been all season.

Wise had nine points in the first half in relief and that production led to her starting the second half

The senior finished the game with a double-double with 13 points on 5-7 shooting and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes.

“I thought Maddie Wise might’ve played the best game she’s ever played at Iowa State,” Fennelly said. “She was incredible in the first half when Ashely was on the bench.”

Iowa State had several key role players step up and help lead the Cyclones and Joens.