Ashley Joens puts up historic numbers in Iowa State win

AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens turned in a historic performance on Sunday against Wright State.

The sophomore from Iowa City scored 41 points, which tied for second all time in Iowa State history with Lindsey Wilson who did it in 2003 against Colorado. The record was 42 points by Toyna Burns in 1984 against Nebraska.

Iowa State beat Wright State 79-71 behind Joens’ impressive performance.

“You just keep playing and get after the ball and good things will happen,” Joens said, simply. “If you get stops on defense, that’ll turn into good offense.”

She shot 12-23 from the field, 2-4 from 3-point range and 15-16 from the free-throw line. She also added 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Joens’ 15 made free throws was also one short of Iowa State’s single-game free throw record, which was 16 set by Angie Welle against Nebraska in 2002.

“With all of the great scorers we’ve had, they had an ability to create offense in a variety of ways — Ashley is no different,” Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said. “Ashley got eight offensive rebounds and no one on our team got more than two. Sometimes it’s skill, but sometimes — and I know this is cliche and boring — you just play your butt off and good things happen. That kid plays really, really hard.