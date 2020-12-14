Ashtyn Veerbeek leads Dordt to comeback win over Hastings

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Ashtyn Veerbeek had a big game on Monday night.

The Dordt University junior had a double-double to lead the Defenders to a 74-67 win over Hastings College at DeWitt Gymnasium.

Veerbeek led the Defenders with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Veerbeek made 11 of 18 shots, including two 3-pointers. She also had four made free throws.

The Defenders held the Broncos to two third-quarter points while the Defenders scored 14 points.

Carley Leners had the lone Hastings basket with 5 minutes, 4 seconds left in the third quarter. The Broncos were 1-for-18 from the floor in the third quarter.

By the end of the third quarter, the Defenders erased their 12-point deficit and tied the game at 48-48.

The Defenders and Broncos traded leads and tied three times in the fourth quarter, but the Defenders built their late lead thanks to free throws by Veerbeek, Erika Feenstra and Riley Van Hulzen.

Feenstra scored 19 points for Dordt, as she was 7-for-16 from the floor.

Ali Smith led the Broncos with 26 points.

