Ashtyn Veerbeek returns home, transfers to Dordt

Ashtyn Veerbeek was having a successful run with the Nebraska women's basketball team but something wasn't right.
Two seasons ago as a freshman, the Western Christian graduate made an instant impact for the Huskers. She played in all 30 Nebraska's games and finished the season averaging 6.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game along with 27 total blocks.
She showed progress in her sophomore season. Instead of coming off the bench, Veerbeek started 29 of the Huskers' 30 games this past season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The only game she didn't start she had to miss because of a sprained ankle she suffered in the previous contest. She improved her shooting, hitting 44.1 percent of her shots from the field and knocking down 34.8 percent of her 66 3-point attempts.
Veerbeek was making an impact for the Huskers in only two years but she felt she was missing out on key moments back home, leading her to a crucial decision after her sophomore season ended at Nebraska.
The pull home was too great for Veerbeek to pass up and last week, Veerbeek officially returned to the place she grew up as the Sioux Center native signed to play for the Dordt University women's basketball team.
"As the year went on, I just started to miss my family and friends. I have two brothers in high school and not seeing any of their sporting events, it wore on me and it just drew me back home," Veerbeek said. "Throughout the full season in my sophomore year, I thought about it. I was just hoping that it would be clear what I should do. By the time the season ended, I knew I would be happiest coming home."
However, Veerbeek had to break the news to NU women's basketball coach Amy Williams, who not only won the recruiting battle for Veerbeek Nebraska over Iowa, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Creighton, Drake, Arizona State and Missouri, but also recruited Veerbeek to play at USD before Williams took the job at Nebraska in 2016.
Veerbeek said she enjoyed playing for Williams for two years.
"I have a really good relationship with coach Williams and it was a really hard day when I had to tell her," Veerbeek said. "It was nothing she did. She's a great coach and a great person and that made it hard. It wasn't anything to do with basketball. I just wanted to be closer to home."
While Veerbeek is going back home, she doesn't regret the decision to go to Lincoln for a couple of seasons. She wanted to find out if she could play at a Big Ten level and she learned her answer after two seasons.
"They were good years. I don't regret going there at all. Playing at the highest level was an incredible experience. I am grateful I had that experience and I learned a lot about myself as a person and a player," Veerbeek said. "In high school I had to decide to try the Division I level or play for Dordt. I wanted to see if I could make it at that top level. I learned that I could do it and I could make it there. I enjoyed it a lot and at the end of the day, I wanted to come back home."
Dordt is now getting a player from the Class of 2018 that was ranked the No. 68 overall recruit by ESPN, including being ranked the No. 9 forward recruit in the class.
The former Journal Player of the Year finished her career at Western Christian with 1,871 points, 1,041 rebounds and 227 blocks.
Veerbeek also won a state title with Western Christian in 2017 along with current Dordt junior Erika Feenstra.
"Erika is one of my best friends and both of my parents went (to Dordt) and Dordt seemed like it was the perfect fit," Veerbeek said. "(Erika and I) are super excited. We talk about it all of the time. We won a state championship my junior year and her senior year at Western Christian and it will be my junior year in college and her senior year. We are both different players than we were in high school, we have changed quite a bit but we work really well together."
Feenstra averaged 17.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Dordt this past season. Feenstra has already scored more than 1,500 points in her collegiate career.
Not only is Veerbeek reuniting with Feenstra but she also gets to play with her former high school coach Bill Harmsen, who coached Veerbeek as a freshman and sophomore at Western Christian.
In the last two seasons, Harmsen led the Defenders to back-to-back NAIA national tournament appearances. Two seasons ago was the first time the program ever qualified for the national tournament.
"I am really excited. We had two good years in high school," Veerbeek said. "I loved playing for him then and I am excited to see where we can go."
Dordt is coming off a 24-8 last season and finished the season ranked No. 12 overall.
Besides Feenstra, the Defenders return freshman Karly Gustafson, who averaged 9.8 points and 6.5 rebounds off the bench, along with freshman Bailey Beckman, sophomores Jordyn Van Maanen and Mya Chmielewski and junior Gabby Kreykes, who all averaged at least 5.0 points per game.
Veerbeek feels Dordt has all of the pieces to compete for a national title.
"That was definitely a factor in me coming back," Veerbeek said. "If Dordt would've had a losing record or at the bottom of the (Great Plains Athletic Conference), I wouldn't have wanted to come back as much. There's a lot of good pieces to the puzzle."
