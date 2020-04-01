Ashtyn Veerbeek returns home, transfers to Dordt

Ashtyn Veerbeek was having a successful run with the Nebraska women's basketball team but something wasn't right.

Two seasons ago as a freshman, the Western Christian graduate made an instant impact for the Huskers. She played in all 30 Nebraska's games and finished the season averaging 6.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game along with 27 total blocks.

She showed progress in her sophomore season. Instead of coming off the bench, Veerbeek started 29 of the Huskers' 30 games this past season, averaging 7.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The only game she didn't start she had to miss because of a sprained ankle she suffered in the previous contest. She improved her shooting, hitting 44.1 percent of her shots from the field and knocking down 34.8 percent of her 66 3-point attempts.

Veerbeek was making an impact for the Huskers in only two years but she felt she was missing out on key moments back home, leading her to a crucial decision after her sophomore season ended at Nebraska.

The pull home was too great for Veerbeek to pass up and last week, Veerbeek officially returned to the place she grew up as the Sioux Center native signed to play for the Dordt University women's basketball team.