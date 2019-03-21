SIOUX CITY -- Almost two years to the day of when Nic Nelson took the job as Briar Cliff Athletic Director (March 15, 2017), he is stepping down from the position effective at the end of March.
Nelson didn't come to the decision lightly, either. He's spent 12 years at Briar Cliff, first as an assistant coach for the Chargers men's basketball team, then as the head coach of the team and he spent his final two years at Briar Cliff as the A.D.
But Jason Kleis, the head coach of the Dakota Valley boys basketball team, made Nelson an offer that was just too hard to pass up. Nelson will join Kleis at RBC Wealth Management in Dakota Dunes.
So Nelson goes from the A.D. at a private school in Sioux City to joining the private sector in the Sioux City area.
"It was certainly a tough, tough decision. I am really excited about the chance to work with Jason and start a new adventure but I am leaving a place I've been at for the last 12 years. It's been a big part of my life," Nelson said. "I had a great opportunity that came along and a chance to work with a good friend. I felt like it was the right time to jump at the opportunity.
"I am going to miss all of the players that I had the chance to recruit and coach and I worked with a lot of great people from coaches and the staff here at Briar Cliff."
With Nelson leaving at the end of the March, Jared Bodammer will take over as Briar Cliff's interim A.D.
"Nic has done a great job of creating a vision for Briar Cliff Athletics and developing a culture of sustained excellence," Bodammer said. "We are poised to take some big steps forward and I am excited to be one of those people that can be involved in the transition process and move the department forward in a positive way."
Bodammer has been with Briar Cliff for 20 years and it's his second time in the A.D. chair. Before Nelson was hired as the A.D. in March of 2017, Bodammer served as the interim A.D.
He's excited for another chance to serve in the interim role.
"We have a great department and great coaches. It's a strong program at Briar Cliff," Bodammer said. "I think Briar Cliff has made some big strides in the last decade. We've made a mark with the brand and I think more and more people are familiar with Briar Cliff athletics and a lot of that is due to the great coaches and the great people working in the sports information and sports media department to expand our brand."
Bodammer stopped short of saying if he will pursue the full-time A.D. role, though.
"We will see how things play out and how everything develops and will kind of go from there," Bodammer said.
Bodammer currently serves as the associate A.D. and the director of athletic relations. He directs the Charger Foundation, athletic engagement/branding and the gameday experience as well as oversees Briar Cliff's sports information/sports media department.
Bodammer took over as Briar Cliff's sports information director in 1998 and he's also spent time as the women's soccer coach for seven seasons, leading the Chargers to the playoffs five times. Bodammer, his wife Jill and their three children reside in Sioux City.
"Jared has been at Briar Cliff longer than I have and he has all of the knowledge you need to have to handle the interim job," Nelson said. "Briar Cliff athletics will be in good hands. You never know how long the hiring process will take but the school and the department are in good hands with Jared."
Nelson played baseball at Morningside College and graduated in 2001. The Central Lyon graduate started his coaching career as the sophomore boys coach at West High School. Then head boys basketball coach at Ogden High School. The Bulldogs had a 39-10 record over two seasons. Then he spent three seasons as an assistant at Central College in Pella, Iowa.
Nelson then returned to the Great Plains Athletic Conference as an assistant coach at Briar Cliff. He spent four seasons as an assistant before taking over the head job for six seasons. His teams went 137-61 in six seasons and when he stepped down in 2017, the Chargers had made three straight trips to the NAIA national tournament.
Nelson, his wife Michelle and their two daughters, Grace and Claire, reside in Sioux City and the position with RBC Wealth Management keeps the Nelson family in Sioux City long-term.
"I know my wife and daughters are excited with the stability to stay here in Sioux City," Nelson said. "When you work in college athletics, there are no guarantees, in coaching or as the A.D., that there could be a move down the road. This gives me the opportunity to settle down here. Sioux City has become home for us. My wife is an elementary teacher and my daughters are in the school system."
Even though Nelson is stepping down as the A.D., he still will be rooting for Briar Cliff, especially since he still has a few players he recruited on the men's basketball team. It also gives him a chance to wear his alma mater's colors a bit more.
"I guess if I am the private sector, I have to root for both. I just have to know who my clients are," Nelson joked. "It's a unique deal because there's the school you went to and played for and it has a big piece of my heart but I've worked at Briar Cliff for a long time and I am proud of my years coaching there and enjoyed being the A.D. I have both schools in my heart and always will and I think that's cool."