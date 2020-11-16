Attendance limited for Iowa state football championships, winter high school/college sports

Section D lists "sporting, recreational, and other extracurricular gatherings sponsored by a high school, including practices, games, competitions and performances are not prohibited by this section, provided that all participants in the gathering comply with the following requirements:"

Section D is then divided into two orders; the first of which, 'Spectators limited,' reads that "spectators are limited to no more than two spectators for each student athlete, performer, or competitor participating in the gathering."

Spectators may also only be present during the time that student or the student's team is participating in the game or competition. Plus there has to be at least six feet of physical distance between each group of spectators.

The second order of Section D involves masks. Student-athletes who are participating in the game or competition are not required to wear a mask but all spectators over the age of two are required to wear a mask or other face covering the games or competitions.

The proclamation also covers non-high school, collegiate and professional sports.