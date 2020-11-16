Attendance limited for Iowa state football championships, winter high school/college sports

DES MOINES -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' new public health proclamations issued Monday allow high school and college athletics to continue, but spectator capacity will be limited.
This includes the IHSAA state football championships this weekend in the UNI-Dome, according to a release by the IHSAA. Remsen St. Mary's takes on Fremont-Mills at 10 a.m. on Thursday. OABCIG plays Van Meter at 10 a.m. on Friday and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock plays Waukon at 2 p.m. on Friday.
The proclamation will limit attendance to the six championship games to two spectators per participating athlete.
The rules pertaining to high school and college athletics are listed under 'Gatherings,' which is section six of the proclamation.
Section D lists "sporting, recreational, and other extracurricular gatherings sponsored by a high school, including practices, games, competitions and performances are not prohibited by this section, provided that all participants in the gathering comply with the following requirements:"
Section D is then divided into two orders; the first of which, 'Spectators limited,' reads that "spectators are limited to no more than two spectators for each student athlete, performer, or competitor participating in the gathering."
Spectators may also only be present during the time that student or the student's team is participating in the game or competition. Plus there has to be at least six feet of physical distance between each group of spectators.
The second order of Section D involves masks. Student-athletes who are participating in the game or competition are not required to wear a mask but all spectators over the age of two are required to wear a mask or other face covering the games or competitions.
The proclamation also covers non-high school, collegiate and professional sports.
In Section C of Gatherings is listed as 'Sporting and recreational gatherings.' This section states that "except for high school, collegiate, or professional sporting or recreational gatherings, all sporting or recreational gatherings of any size are prohibited." This includes youth and adult group sporting and recreational activities, including but not limited to group swimming lessons, swim teams, dancing, gymnastics and organized basketball games. It does not prohibit individual sporting and recreational activities.
Section Twelve of the proclamation states that the provisions of this proclamation go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the proclamation, "the state of public health disaster emergency shall continue to expire on December 10, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., unless sooner terminated or extended in writing by (Reynolds)."
