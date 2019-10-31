SIOUX FALLS - Wayne State failed to capitalize on an impressive win in the first game and ended up dropping a Northern Sun Conference volleyball match to Augustana in a five-set marathon played at the Elmen Center Thursday. Game scores were 13-25, 25-21, 25-19, 11-25, 15-11.
The decisive fifth set came down to a 5-0 run by the Vikings with Wayne State up 11-10 to close out the win. Kate Reimann had 17 kills and Grace Haberland 10 kills for Augustana. Reimann had kills on the final two points to clinch the win for Augie (15-8 overall and 8-6 NSIC).
Tarrin Beller had a match-high 18 kills and Jaci Brahmer added 11 more kills for Wayne State (18-5 overall and 9-5 NSIC). Rachel Walker had 48 assists and Maddie Duffy 21 digs to lead the Wildcats.