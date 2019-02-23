SIOUX CITY | There are times when Morningside’s bench rises off their seats when a teammates attempts a three-point shot.
Brody Egger senses it. He clenched his fists in celebration as he buried a pair of treys in the closing two minutes of Saturday afternoon’s 88-81 Great Plains Athletic Conference semifinal win over fourth-seeded Dakota Wesleyan at Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center.
“It’s kind of funny, I was thinking about that last night,” said Egger, who missed just once in five three-point tries while scoring a game-high 28 points for the top-seeded Mustangs.
“When you try a three, especially a deep one, usually Matt Hahn or me, you can kind of hear the murmur of the crowd. You let it go, then you hear that noise. The pandemonium when you make it ... it’s an indescribable feeling.”
Egger provided all of the offense in a 10-4 run that enabled Coach Jim Sykes’ Mustangs to stretch a 78-77 gap and clinch their second win of the tournament. Egger and his teammates will have a chance to re-live that feeling beginning at 7 o'clock Tuesday night when the No. 2-ranked squad risks a 27-2 record while hosting No. 2-seeded Jamestown (27-5) in the GPAC Tournament final.
Hahn made three threes in a 20-point performance for Morningside. Tyler Borchers and Alex Borchers added 13 and 11 points, respectively, for a squad that rallied from a 46-40 halftime deficit and went on a 13-0 run after the Tigers’ Samuel McCloud (12 points) made a three-pointer for a 49-43 lead in the opening minute of the second half.
Different Mustangs seemed to step up in the rally. Alex Borchers converted each of his four free throw attempts, the first two tying the game and the next two good for the squad’s first lead since the 15:51 mark of the first half.
Hahn’s three-pointer, Trey Brown’s offensive rebound basket, Egger’s trey and Tyler Borchers’ hard drive inside gave the Mustangs a 61-50 lead. Zach Imig also grabbed four of his game-high 10 defensive boards in the stretch as the GPAC regular-season champs held Dakota Wesleyan without a field goal for seven minutes.
“I loved the way our guys stayed the course,” said Sykes. “We talked about that before the game that we’re going to make our runs, we’re a good team, we have good shooters. Just stay the course, don’t panic, it’s going to take all of us to get this job done. It’s probably going to take all 40 minutes. I’m proud of the way we played.
“Brody Egger had one heck of a game. Matt Hahn had one heck of a game. The guys on our bench who don’t get in the game, they’re in it, man. They’re loud, they’re supportive of their teammates. That’s what we’re about.”
GPAC scoring leader Ty Hoglund (25.9 ppg) scored 26 points for Dakota Wesleyan (22-9), which like Morningside, had four double-digit scorers.
Guarded at times by Imig and Hahn, the 6-foot-3 junior from Dell Rapids, S.D., missed six of his seven three attempts. Still, McCloud hit three timely second-half threes as DWU rallied and stayed within one to three points while rallying from the 11-point deficit.
Meanwhile, Morningside’s defense limited Nick Harden (14 points) and Aaron Ahmadu (13) to a combined six second-half points.
“I know it’s very coach-speak, but the truth is, I have to give a lot of credit to Morningside,” said Dakota Wesleyan Coach Matt Wilber. “They came out in the second half and were a lot better than us to start the half. That was the game, right there.
“Our guys came back and answered. It was a really good college basketball game and an obvious playoff type of game.”
Winners of 27 straight home games, Morningside, with a win on Tuesday night, will repeat as the GPAC Tournament (and regular-season) champion for the second straight year. Egger and all of his teammates who appeared in Saturday's box score were on last year’s 28-7 team that reached the NAIA Division II national quarterfinals.
“Everybody's steady,” said Egger. “Everybody can step up at different points and today, you saw it. Alex had points, Tyler like always, Matt had a huge game, Zach is always steady and I was able to make plays at the end. I thought our defense in the second half was good too because (Dakota Wesleyan) is a really good team.”