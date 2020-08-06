BARRY POE COLUMN: A brief Sioux City Men's City Championship history lesson

We’ve included a complete list of Men’s City champions for your reading pleasure. Winning once is impressive enough, but there have been 13 two-time champs and that list includes a bevy of familiar names.

Howe – the first-ever Men’s City champion – became the first to two with another win in 1919. After Herron, who won three times between 1922 and 1925, Bill Hagen was the next to two wins in 1933.

Krone’s magnificent run was next before Ralph Gobel became a two-time winner in 1942. Then came the Donohues, Ellis and the Sorensens, while Dick Hine managed to sprinkle in a couple of wins in 1955 and ‘62.

Dean Prince and Keith Welcher preceded Hagen as multiple winners, while Skip Holton became a back-to-back champ in 1977 and ‘78.

North High graduate Sapp reached two wins in 1985 and Mike Jividen followed with his second a year later. After Bailey’s era of dominance ended, Nick Wanderscheid put together two in a row, winning twice as a teenager in 1998 and ‘99.

Jim Anderson won in 2002 and again in ‘03, while close friends Dale Erwin and Freed won their second in ‘05 and ‘06, respectively.