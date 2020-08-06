BARRY POE COLUMN: A brief Sioux City Men's City Championship history lesson

SIOUX CITY – Corey Matthey is already in pretty select company with his three Men’s City golf titles.
As the tournament celebrates its 107th birthday this weekend, only 11 players have won the prestigious title at least three times.
Although he just turned 23 years of age, the talented Matthey can become just the fourth four-time winner with a victory on Sunday.
The Morningside College senior, fresh off a triumph in the River-Cade Amateur last month, will be the odds-on favorite in the 45-hole event set for Saturday and Sunday at Green Valley.
Matthey has opened up a sizeable lead in the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year point standings and appears to be at or near the top of his game this summer.
The Sergeant Bluff resident won his first Men’s City at the tender age of 18 in 2015 and followed that up with a victory in 2017. He’ll be defending his title this weekend and with a win, he can join Wally Krone, Paul Sorensen and Bill Baley as a four-time Men’s City champion.
Krone, Sorensen and Bailey each won five times.
The Men’s City, of course, has long been considered the “cream of the crop” of local tournaments. In recent years, it’s been the final “major” on the docket and provided countless memories for any number of storied players.
With the exception of 1916 and 1917 (World War I), the tournament has been staged every year, beginning in 1914 when Paul Howe won the inaugural event.
Krone dominated the proceedings in its infant stages, winning five times between 1932 and 1938.
Paul Sorensen’s story is indeed interesting. One half of a talented brother combination (his brother Irv was a two-time Men’s City champ), Sorensen won three in a row from 1958 through 1960, then again in 1966. Then, 10 years later, the cagy veteran prevailed again in 1976, 18 years after his first victory.
Bailey, a longtime executive at IBP (now Tyson Foods) is the only other five-time winner. Bailey copped his first win in 1989 and picked up his fifth in 1997.
Matthey is one of eight three-time winners. Lee Herron was the first to accomplish that feat (1925), followed by Phil Donohue (1947) and Jack Donohue (1950).
Legendary figures Gordon Ellis (1962) and “sweet-swinging” Gene Hagen (1973) later joined the trifecta club.
In more recent times, Dan Freed (2007) and Todd Sapp (2012) crashed the party with three Men’s City wins. In fact, Freed and Sapp are currently tied with 10 total major victories, which includes the Men’s City, River-Cade, Interstate and Tri-State Masters.
Sapp, the 59-year-old Morningside College golf coach, almost broke the deadlock at the recently completed River-Cade. He finished runner-up to Matthey, albeit by a nine-stroke margin.
We’ve included a complete list of Men’s City champions for your reading pleasure. Winning once is impressive enough, but there have been 13 two-time champs and that list includes a bevy of familiar names.
Howe – the first-ever Men’s City champion – became the first to two with another win in 1919. After Herron, who won three times between 1922 and 1925, Bill Hagen was the next to two wins in 1933.
Krone’s magnificent run was next before Ralph Gobel became a two-time winner in 1942. Then came the Donohues, Ellis and the Sorensens, while Dick Hine managed to sprinkle in a couple of wins in 1955 and ‘62.
Dean Prince and Keith Welcher preceded Hagen as multiple winners, while Skip Holton became a back-to-back champ in 1977 and ‘78.
North High graduate Sapp reached two wins in 1985 and Mike Jividen followed with his second a year later. After Bailey’s era of dominance ended, Nick Wanderscheid put together two in a row, winning twice as a teenager in 1998 and ‘99.
Jim Anderson won in 2002 and again in ‘03, while close friends Dale Erwin and Freed won their second in ‘05 and ‘06, respectively.
The entire field for this year’s Men’s City will play 18 holes each on Saturday and Sunday, with the top third of the championship flight making the cut for the final nine later Sunday.
For the first time, past City champs, no matter where they reside, are eligible to compete. After careful consideration, tournament director Scott Harmelink made that decision recently.
That means guys like Adam Fields, who lives in Council Bluffs, can now play. In the past, the field has been limited to those living and/or working in the Sioux City metro area.
Fields, of course, was denied a chance to win all four majors two seasons ago. Under the former guidelines, he was ineligible to compete because of his place of residence, even though he had already won the Tri-State, Interstate and River-Cade and could have become the first to make a complete sweep.
Keep in mind, the new rule also opens up the possibility for past champions to add a Senior Division title to their resume.
