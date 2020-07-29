BARRY POE COLUMN: New wrinkles for upcoming Senior Open, City Championship

New rule for entry into City Championship

Adam Fields put together a season not likely to be matched any time soon a couple of years ago.

The talented shotmaker and Sioux City native who now resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa, won the Tri-State Masters, Interstate and River-Cade in succession.

However – and this was the subject of some interesting debate – Fields was not eligible to compete in the Men’s City because he is not currently living in Sioux City.

That was a long-standing rule and prevented Fields from attempting to complete a season “grand slam,” something that’s never been accomplished.

Scott Harmelink, director of golf at Green Valley and tournament director of the Tri-State, Interstate and Men’s City, said that particular scenario “got him thinking.”

Therefore, from this day forward, all past champions in the Men’s City will be eligible to play, regardless of where they live.

It may have come a couple of years too late for Fields, but I believe it’s long overdue.

Think of this as a scenario similar to the Masters and PGA Championship, where if you win once, you can compete for as long as you desire.