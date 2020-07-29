BARRY POE COLUMN: New wrinkles for upcoming Senior Open, City Championship

SIOUX CITY – In this ever-changing world in which we’re now trying to cope with, a couple of changes will be taking place on the local golf scene.
In particular, the Siouxland Senior Open, normally held in May at Two Rivers Golf Club, was shifted to Friday, Aug. 21, mainly because of the pandemic.
Men and women 50 years of age and older are eligible to compete in the long-running event, which annually benefits Alzheimer’s Care at Sunrise Retirement Community.
Once again, the 18-hole stroke play tournament will crown champions in flights, according to age groups.
Sam Prue is the defending champion, having captured his first title and added his name to the Gunderson Cup last year. Betty Rettenmeier, meanwhile, has won the women’s overall title each of the last three years.
When you’re talking about senior golf in these parts, the two most prominently mentioned names are Bill Mathers and Jeff Donaldson. The 71-year-old Mathers has won multiple Senior Open titles, as has Donaldson, and the two even shared the crown a few years ago.
Those two, along with Prue, have to be considered the favorites heading into the event.
A couple more new wrinkles are the fact that the tournament is no longer a shotgun start, as in the past. Tee times are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 21.
Also, a team component has been added, counting one low ball per foursome. The team competition will also be flighted, according to tournament director Rodd Slater.
Which means, in your foursome, you will count the best score per hole for one player.
“There was some discussion for a scramble, but we don’t see that being a fit with it having so much history as a championship event,” Slater said.
Social distancing, of course, will be practiced, with each player allowed to ride in his or her own cart. There will be no banquet after the event, but instead a lunch provided before or during the round by Jimmy John’s.
“It will still be a medal play tournament,” Slater said. “You have a tee time and show up. But you will also have a chance to post a score as a team.”
Players are encouraged to form a foursome, but single entries will be accepted and you will be placed in a particular foursome for team competition. To enter, log on to golftworivers.com and click on the tab for Siouxland Senior Open.
Mathers, Donaldson and Prue are leading the pack in the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Senior Player of the Year point standings. The Senior Open, by the way, is the final opportunity for seniors to accumulate points used for seeding for the season-ending Jividen Cup match play.
New rule for entry into City Championship
Adam Fields put together a season not likely to be matched any time soon a couple of years ago.
The talented shotmaker and Sioux City native who now resides in Council Bluffs, Iowa, won the Tri-State Masters, Interstate and River-Cade in succession.
However – and this was the subject of some interesting debate – Fields was not eligible to compete in the Men’s City because he is not currently living in Sioux City.
That was a long-standing rule and prevented Fields from attempting to complete a season “grand slam,” something that’s never been accomplished.
Scott Harmelink, director of golf at Green Valley and tournament director of the Tri-State, Interstate and Men’s City, said that particular scenario “got him thinking.”
Therefore, from this day forward, all past champions in the Men’s City will be eligible to play, regardless of where they live.
It may have come a couple of years too late for Fields, but I believe it’s long overdue.
Think of this as a scenario similar to the Masters and PGA Championship, where if you win once, you can compete for as long as you desire.
“Adam’s situation a couple of years ago got me thinking and I was asked about it at that point,” Harmelink said. “This is probably the biggest major of the year and previous champions should be able to play in it.”
Here’s some food for thought for past City champs who may have now reached senior status. Only one player – Jeff Donaldson – has won both the Men’s City Open and Senior divisions.
The Men’s City, by the way, is Aug. 8-9 at Green Valley. Corey Matthey is the defending champion and is coming off a victory in the River-Cade Amateur.
Matthey has a commanding lead in the Siouxland Player of the Year point standings, with Chris Rager in second and Fields in third. Fields will not be able to compete in the Men’s City in a couple of weeks and that’s understandable, since he recently became a father for the first time.
